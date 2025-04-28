Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Simon Murray isn’t finished yet – there’s more to come from Dundee’s star man

The Dark Blues frontman has been nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Simon Murray is more than deserving of his PFA Scotland Player of the Year nomination.

He’s been so important for Dundee, so influential and it’s great that his fellow players have recognised just how good he has been this season.

Murray has been a superb signing for the Dark Blues.

And the good news is there’s no way he’s finished yet.

He’s scored eight goals in his last eight Premiership matches.

At this stage of the season that is absolutely priceless.

For him to be level with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda in the race for top goalscorer while playing for a bottom six team is remarkable.

Simon Murray celebrates with Dundee fans after a big win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
And I wouldn’t be betting against him adding to his goalscoring tally over the final few games.

In-form Dee

If he does, Dundee won’t be worrying about relegation come the final day.

The entire club got a huge boost after Saturday’s win at Hearts.

Particularly after the big defeat at Hibs a couple of weeks beforehand.

They have shrugged off that knock brilliantly and I get the feeling they are now looking forward to the final four games with anticipation rather than trepidation.

Psychologically the win at Hearts is a major, major boost.

Not only in terms of the clean sheet but looking at the league table.

Dundee players celebrate victory at Tynecastle in front of the sold-out away end. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Being out of the bottom two is bigger than you can imagine.

When you are in a relegation fight getting any sort of result is so difficult and it feels even harder when you are in the drop zone.

County cost

It was a massive boost for Dundee but also a major blow for Ross County.

When you look at the form of the two sides I know which team I’d rather be.

County have lost five in a row and look in real trouble.

The Dark Blues, meanwhile, are the in-form side in the bottom six.

They’ve picked up nine points from their last five with the two defeats coming against teams placed second and third in the table.

Dundee have had some real tough games in that run and they are coming out the other side in pretty good shape.

The manner of the Hearts win actually makes the Hibs defeat look more like a blip than anything else.

Tony Docherty

They are clearly up for the fight in this battle to avoid the drop and I don’t see that changing this weekend.

What will change is their approach. I don’t expect fans at Dens Park to be happy with a defensive performance like at Hearts when they face Motherwell this Saturday.

Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
I’ve written before about Tony Docherty struggling to get the balance right between attack and defence.

At Hearts, they got that right in that particular game. This one will be different, the balance has to shift more to being a front-foot side.

Use the setup at Hearts as the base but add a couple of wee tweaks here and there, like pushing Josh Mulligan further forward, and Dundee have a real chance of grabbing another big result.

Keep up their form and safety will be assured.

Conversation