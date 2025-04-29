Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser opens up on injury hell – taking pain home, missing vital daddy-daughter time and contract at Dens

The experienced midfielder returned in Saturday's victory over Hearts after six long months out.

Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

This season has been the hardest of Scott Fraser’s career.

The 30-year-old joined Dundee in September after seven years in English football.

Following an injury-hit spell on loan at Hearts last term, this was to be a proper homecoming for the Dundonian.

Instead it’s been injury hell.

After joining the club following his departure from Charlton Athletic, Fraser was slowly introduced to the Dundee team.

Finding his fitness, it was short spells coming off the bench. Then came a first start away to Motherwell in a pressure game.

The week previous, Dundee had let a 2-0 lead slip at home to Kilmarnock by conceding three goals in the final five minutes.

Fraser’s calmness in midfield helped the team at Fir Park and they earned their first clean sheet of the season. Lyall Cameron’s goal giving a 1-0 win just when the Dark Blues needed it.

But Fraser couldn’t see out the 90 minutes. He limped off on 77 with a groin injury.

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser trudges off after injury at Motherwell in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

At first, it wasn’t expected to keep him out long. However, it would be six months before he was seen back out on a football pitch again.

That came on Saturday at Tynecastle as Dundee earned another clean sheet – their second away shutout of the league season.

‘My two-year-old suffered’

After his return to the pitch, Fraser spoke exclusively to Courier Sport and revealed it’s been more than just football that has been impacted by his injury nightmare.

“It was so long, it just felt good to be back out there,” he said.

“It’s been such a frustrating time – the hardest time I’ve had in football.

“The most frustrating thing was, it wasn’t just being at the training ground and being in pain then going home and it’s fine.

“I took the pain home with me.

“I’ve got a two-year-old daughter and I think she suffers because of that, do you know what I mean?

“I can’t remember the last time I was able to go with her to a soft play or anything like that. Things I should be doing more.

All smiles with Simon Murray after the weekend victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
All smiles with Simon Murray after the weekend victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It’s been as hard as I could imagine anything being.

“It can be unfortunate as footballers, people forget we are human beings first.

“I’m a dad before I’m a footballer, it’s the most important thing to me.

“Of course, I want to be playing football, but I want to be doing stuff for my daughter every day too.

“So more than not being able to play, it’s been the most challenging time I’ve had.

“But I seem to be, thankfully, over the worst of it, at least.

“I’ve always been one who can play through aches and bits of pain.

“But it’s been too much to play through.”

No headless chicken

The break for Scottish Cup semi-finals last weekend seemed to do the Dark Blues some good, judging by the all-round team performance at Hearts.

But it also did Fraser good.

An inter-squad bounce game in match conditions at Arbroath was a major step forward.

Then came a full week of training and a taste of first-team action once more.

“I played 75 minutes in a bounce game and I felt good,” he added.

Fraser replaced Antonio Portales in the final few minutes at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Fraser replaced Antonio Portales in the final few minutes at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“That’s different to competitive football but I felt sharp.

“I don’t think I take long to get my sharpness back. I’m not someone that sprints about the pitch, headless chicken.

“I like to play controlled, get on the ball and help my team any way I can.

“So I think from that aspect, it helps me.

“Now that’s five days’ consecutive training plus the 75 minutes, plus the three or four minutes out there on Saturday.

“So it’s just about building and going again next weekend.”

Fraser on contract situation

Beyond that is three further matches before the season ends.

That would also be the end of Fraser’s current contract, after he joined on a one-year deal in September.

So does he have an idea what happens next?

Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Dundee delight as Tony Docherty gets his man. Image: David Young

Is he thinking about his contract situation right now?

“No,” Fraser replied.

“The manager has spoken to me a couple of times and made his feelings quite clear. He just left it up to me on how I want to approach it.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough period for me, both on and off the pitch.

“So I’ve not really wanted to speak to the manager about that situation.

“I don’t really want to speak to anybody about it because I’ve just tried to be focusing on things day-by-day.

“Hoping that I can get on the pitch and join in training as much as I can.

“As I said, the last week I’ve managed to do that and, so far, no ill effects.

“I’m just happy to be back training and to get on the pitch again.”

Conversation