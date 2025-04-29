Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee not giving up hope of keeping Josh Mulligan despite Rangers link

The Dens Park academy graduate is out of contract at the end of this season.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan is in the final few weeks of his Dundee contract. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee aren’t giving up hope on persuading Josh Mulligan to sign a new deal at Dens Park.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season and put in a terrific performance in the weekend win over Hearts.

That came on the back of reported interest in his services from Rangers.

The Ibrox club have already raided Dens Park for one pre-contract signing in the shape of fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron.

And are reportedly considering making it a double deal with Mulligan.

Josh Mulligan
Reported Rangers target Josh Mulligan was excellent in Dundee’s weekend win over Hearts. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The versatile midfielder does, though, have other options with a number of English Championship clubs – including Hull City – tracking his progress.

Out of contract in the summer, any move for Mulligan would require compensation paid to the Dark Blues.

‘Getting better and better’

But manager Tony Docherty hopes it doesn’t come to that and Mulligan will remain at his hometown club.

“This season was going to be a challenge for Josh because we lost Luke McCowan to Celtic and I told him afterwards I needed him to step up,” the Dundee boss said.

“I wanted to see him as our most prominent midfielder alongside Lyall Cameron and gave him the No 8 jersey.

“For me, he’s getting better and better as the season goes on.

“Of course there’s going to be speculation about him when he’s putting in performances like he is at the moment.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“That’s the nature of football, people will always take notice and there will always be chatter about you when you’re in the form he’s in.

“But he’s handled it well, he’s not let any of it affect him.

“He’s continued with what he does every day, played well in games and is making a real contribution to the team.

“We won’t give up hope of Josh staying because you always want to keep your best players.

“We started the season with McCowan, Cameron and Mulligan and all three have improved so much they’re attracting attention.

“It’s important that’s what we do at this club, improve and develop players.

“It’s great to see players do well and for as long as Josh is with us we’ll continue to work with him.

“Hopefully we’re working with him for longer.”

More from Dundee FC

Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Fraser opens up on Dundee injury hell – taking pain home, missing…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Simon Murray isn't finished yet - there's more to come from Dundee's…
2
Simon Murray has been nominated by his peers after a superb season. Image: Neil Hanna/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray nominated for Player of the Year
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson reveals what Craig Gordon said after Hearts No 1 'smashed'…
Dundee players enjoy the victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from huge Hearts win - did shock midfield move pay…
2
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee spirit in massive Hearts win as he explains Antonio Portales…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee out to 'put one right' against Hearts after miserable run
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts
Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee welcome Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of Hearts clash as Tony Docherty…

Conversation