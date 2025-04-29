Dundee aren’t giving up hope on persuading Josh Mulligan to sign a new deal at Dens Park.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season and put in a terrific performance in the weekend win over Hearts.

That came on the back of reported interest in his services from Rangers.

The Ibrox club have already raided Dens Park for one pre-contract signing in the shape of fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron.

And are reportedly considering making it a double deal with Mulligan.

The versatile midfielder does, though, have other options with a number of English Championship clubs – including Hull City – tracking his progress.

Out of contract in the summer, any move for Mulligan would require compensation paid to the Dark Blues.

‘Getting better and better’

But manager Tony Docherty hopes it doesn’t come to that and Mulligan will remain at his hometown club.

“This season was going to be a challenge for Josh because we lost Luke McCowan to Celtic and I told him afterwards I needed him to step up,” the Dundee boss said.

“I wanted to see him as our most prominent midfielder alongside Lyall Cameron and gave him the No 8 jersey.

“For me, he’s getting better and better as the season goes on.

“Of course there’s going to be speculation about him when he’s putting in performances like he is at the moment.

“That’s the nature of football, people will always take notice and there will always be chatter about you when you’re in the form he’s in.

“But he’s handled it well, he’s not let any of it affect him.

“He’s continued with what he does every day, played well in games and is making a real contribution to the team.

“We won’t give up hope of Josh staying because you always want to keep your best players.

“We started the season with McCowan, Cameron and Mulligan and all three have improved so much they’re attracting attention.

“It’s important that’s what we do at this club, improve and develop players.

“It’s great to see players do well and for as long as Josh is with us we’ll continue to work with him.

“Hopefully we’re working with him for longer.”