EXCLUSIVE: Inside track on Dundee’s Youth Cup finalists as history beckons

The young Dark Blues have the chance to create history when they face Kilmarnock at Hampden on Wednesday night.

Dundee's U/18 side celebrates booking their spot at Hampden after beating St Mirren. Image: David Young
Dundee U/18s celebrate booking their spot at Hampden after beating St Mirren in the Youth Cup semi-final. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee’s next generation have the chance to make history tonight.

And they have one key instruction to carry out at Hampden – show no fear.

The Dark Blues U/18 side have made it to the Youth Cup Final three times previously but have never lifted the trophy.

The last was in 1999 where a team boasting the likes of Lee Wilkie, Lee Mair, Steven Milne and Derek Soutar were beaten by Celtic.

Now there is a new batch ready to etch their names into club folklore as they face Kilmarnock at Hampden this evening, with the match live on BBC Scotland.

“The boys have given themselves a chance to make history by getting to Hampden,” U/18 coach Scott Robertson exclusively told Courier Sport.

Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Luca Perrie’s goal sealed Dundee U/18s place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals – tonight they are in the final. Image: David Young

“We’re going to have to be at our best because Kilmarnock are at the top end of the Elite League.

“We’ve seen them a few times and they have a few international players in their squad.

“They’ll be just as up for it as we are.

“There’s been big interest because it’s the first time in a long time the club has made it to a Youth Cup Final.

“The boys are all really excited and the staff are talking about it as well.

“It’s a big thing for the club.”

First-team buzz

Such a feat that the first team have taken a huge interest in the cup run.

The semi-final win at St Mirren saw plenty of first-team representation among the crowd.

And Dundee manager Tony Docherty is hoping the young lads go all the way.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It’s brilliant. There’s a real buzz about the place with the young boys,” the Dee manager told Courier Sport.

“They’ve earned the right to compete at Hampden in a game live on television.

“The buzz goes right through the club and the first team boys are all so much behind them.

“We just want them to go one step further.”

Captain confidence

The 2-0 win at St Mirren came courtesy of a Michael Hunter brace.

He represents part of the continuity this squad has had throughout the years.

Hunter was picked up from Ferry Athletic alongside Seb Lochhead, who made a summer switch to Premier League Wolves, and U/18s captain Josh Mitchell.

Mitchell has been with Dundee since the age of 8, continuing with Ferry Athletic until 10-years-old before playing exclusively with the Dark Blues.

The central midfielder leads by example in the middle of the park and is confident he and his team-mates can get their hands on silverware.

Dundee U/18s skipper Josh Mitchell. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee U/18s skipper Josh Mitchell. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“We’ve had a really good cup run and have been in good form in the league as well so I can’t see why we can’t do well,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’re really excited. It’s a massive game for the club and that doesn’t come around too often.

“We need to grab the chance with both hands.

“It’s a dream to play at Hampden, not many people get that opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to leading the team out.

“I’m really proud of how well we’ve done.

“I don’t think many people thought we would get this far but I think we’re a really good team.

“I didn’t have many doubts about how far we could get.

“We are here for a reason. It’s now about going that next step.”

Dundee’s toughest test

Dundee’s run to the final saw 15 goals scored in five wins with an impressive four clean sheets along the way.

The last three rounds have seen 2-0 wins over Ayr United then Banks O’ Dee before beating St Mirren on their own patch by the same scoreline in the semi.

However, Mitchell reveals the big test for this side was not the one at a Premiership stadium against an Elite tier side in the final four, instead it was round three on the North Sea coast.

“We’ve had a few really good moments, some really tough games,” Mitchell, who signed pro terms with the Dark Blues in 2023.

Dundee U/18s captain Josh Mitchell takes on Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee U/18s captain Josh Mitchell takes on Banks O’ Dee. Image: David Young

“The semi-final at St Mirren was great. There was 1,400 in the stadium, a big crowd for a semi-final.

“The Banks O’ Dee game was tough as well. They were hard to break down.

“But I think the toughest game we’ve had was Fraserburgh away.

“It was a hostile atmosphere, totally different type of football, the ball is on top of you and the dirty side of the game.

“That was tough but we got through it.

“We can adapt to different kinds of play.

“Against St Mirren we played football at the right times, we had to clear our lines at other times and defended well.

“I’d say we are more of a footballing team, we like to play the ball about on the deck, but I think we can adapt to different styles.”

What kind of team is it?

That assessment is echoed by coach Robertson, who himself came through the youth setup at Dundee before going on to a fine senior career that included two Scotland caps.

“My honest assessment of the group of players is that they’re a proper team,” Robertson said.

“There’s not one player in there that thinks they can cheat.

Dundee's head of football development Scott Robertson. Image: David Young
Dundee’s head of football development Scott Robertson. Image: David Young

“There’s no ‘leave him up top and we’ll be lazy and we’ll get the ball to him and he’ll win the game for us’.

“It’s very much a team ethic and they all fight really hard for each other.

“It’s just all really good, hard-working kids that are just really grateful for the opportunity they’ve gotten.

“I’d like to think they’ll be able to continue that in the final.”

No fear

And how does Robertson think the young side will react to playing at Hampden in a final?

Michael Hunter grabbed both goals as Dundee beat St Mirren in the last four. Image: David Young
Michael Hunter grabbed both goals as Dundee beat St Mirren in the last four. Image: David Young

“I’m experienced enough now to know that these occasions don’t come around all the time. I’ll be making sure that the boys know that,” he added.

“What I don’t want from any one of them, whether they’re on the bench or starting, is to see any sort of fear, any sort of hesitation going out there.

“It just has to be: ‘soak it all up, enjoy the whole experience and just make sure that you give it your all and make the most of the occasion’.

“Because you might not be back to the stadium for another decade. You just never know.

“So the last thing I want to see is fear.

“I just want to see the boys really, really striving to be successful on the day.”

Kick-off at Hampden is 7.20pm and the match will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Conversation