Dundee U/18s are going for glory at Hampden this evening.

They take on Kilmarnock with the 2024/25 Scottish Youth Cup at stake.

It’s been a long time since any Dark Blues side has made it to a Hampden cup final.

And a good crowd is expected to make the journey to Glasgow.

Those not heading to the national stadium can tune in on BBC Scotland at 7.20pm.

But who will they be watching?

Courier Sport gives the lowdown on the Dundee youngsters in action.

Warren Lyall

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 15

Born: Arbroath

Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8

Jonny Watson

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 16

Born: Kirkcaldy

Info: Trialist from Kelty Hearts

Wallace Baird

Position: Full-Back

Age: 18

Born: Montrose

Info: Won the Midlands League at the weekend on loan at Dundee North End. Has been with Dundee since age 8

Brayden Bruce

Position: Right-Back

Age: 16

Born: Dundee

Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8

Chase Scott

Position: Left-Back

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Louis Gray

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Born: Aberdeen

Info: Opened the scoring in the quarter-final win over Banks O’ Dee. Has been with Dundee since age 8.

Cole Perrie

Position: Defender

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Info: Identical twin brother of Luca Perrie, who is also in the squad.

Liam Byrne

Position: Defender

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Charley Oosenbrugh

Position: Defender

Age: 15

Born: Dundee

Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8

Michael Hunter

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Info: Spent first half of the season on loan at Brechin City. Scored both goals in semi-final win at St Mirren. Has been with Dundee since age 8.

Josh Mitchell

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

Born: Dundee

Info: Captain has been with the club since age 8 after playing with Michael Hunter and Seb Lochhead at Ferry Athletic.

Ashton Leiper

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17

Born: Aberdeen

Chris Rooney

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8

Ethan Crombie

Position: Midfielder

Age: 16

Born: Dundee

Info: Recently signed his first professional contract with Dundee until 2028. Has been with Dundee since age 8.

Travis Boyd

Position: Midfielder

Age: 15

Born: Arbroath

Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8

Aaron Flood

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Info: Son of former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Willo Flood.

Sonny Paterson

Position: Wide Midfielder

Age: 17

Born: Arbroath

Info: Son of Dundee coach Scott Paterson, a former Partick Thistle and Bristol City defender.

Ryan Bland

Position: Wide Midfielder

Age: 15

Born: Dundee

Info: At Dundee since age 8

Leo Howett

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Info: At Dundee since age 8

Jack Barr

Position: Striker

Age: 17

Born: Perth

Luca Perrie

Position: Striker

Age: 17

Born: Dundee

Info: Identical twin brother of Cole Perrie, who is also in the squad. Scored in the quarter-final win over Banks O’ Dee.