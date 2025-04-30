Dundee U/18s are going for glory at Hampden this evening.
They take on Kilmarnock with the 2024/25 Scottish Youth Cup at stake.
It’s been a long time since any Dark Blues side has made it to a Hampden cup final.
And a good crowd is expected to make the journey to Glasgow.
Those not heading to the national stadium can tune in on BBC Scotland at 7.20pm.
But who will they be watching?
Courier Sport gives the lowdown on the Dundee youngsters in action.
Warren Lyall
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 15
Born: Arbroath
Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8
Jonny Watson
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 16
Born: Kirkcaldy
Info: Trialist from Kelty Hearts
Wallace Baird
Position: Full-Back
Age: 18
Born: Montrose
Info: Won the Midlands League at the weekend on loan at Dundee North End. Has been with Dundee since age 8
Brayden Bruce
Position: Right-Back
Age: 16
Born: Dundee
Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8
Chase Scott
Position: Left-Back
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Louis Gray
Position: Defender
Age: 18
Born: Aberdeen
Info: Opened the scoring in the quarter-final win over Banks O’ Dee. Has been with Dundee since age 8.
Cole Perrie
Position: Defender
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Info: Identical twin brother of Luca Perrie, who is also in the squad.
Liam Byrne
Position: Defender
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Charley Oosenbrugh
Position: Defender
Age: 15
Born: Dundee
Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8
Michael Hunter
Position: Midfielder
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Info: Spent first half of the season on loan at Brechin City. Scored both goals in semi-final win at St Mirren. Has been with Dundee since age 8.
Josh Mitchell
Position: Midfielder
Age: 18
Born: Dundee
Info: Captain has been with the club since age 8 after playing with Michael Hunter and Seb Lochhead at Ferry Athletic.
Ashton Leiper
Position: Midfielder
Age: 17
Born: Aberdeen
Chris Rooney
Position: Midfielder
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8
Ethan Crombie
Position: Midfielder
Age: 16
Born: Dundee
Info: Recently signed his first professional contract with Dundee until 2028. Has been with Dundee since age 8.
Travis Boyd
Position: Midfielder
Age: 15
Born: Arbroath
Info: Has been with Dundee since age 8
Aaron Flood
Position: Midfielder
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Info: Son of former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Willo Flood.
Sonny Paterson
Position: Wide Midfielder
Age: 17
Born: Arbroath
Info: Son of Dundee coach Scott Paterson, a former Partick Thistle and Bristol City defender.
Ryan Bland
Position: Wide Midfielder
Age: 15
Born: Dundee
Info: At Dundee since age 8
Leo Howett
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Info: At Dundee since age 8
Jack Barr
Position: Striker
Age: 17
Born: Perth
Luca Perrie
Position: Striker
Age: 17
Born: Dundee
Info: Identical twin brother of Cole Perrie, who is also in the squad. Scored in the quarter-final win over Banks O’ Dee.
