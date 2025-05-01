Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals positive new stadium talks with transport chiefs

The Dark Blues were locked into a war of words with Transport Scotland over their planning permission in principle application for a new stadium at Camperdown.

By George Cran
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms speaking at a press conference
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Discussions between Dundee FC and Transport Scotland have been constructive since a public spat earlier this month, John Nelms has told fans.

The Dark Blues managing director held a question-and-answer session with the Dundee Supporters Association this week.

Many of the queries centred on planning delays that have held up the proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park.

The Dundee owners were initially hoping their planning permission in principle application would be heard by Dundee City Council last August but there is still no date set.

In his comments to the DSA, Nelms revealed dialogue between the club and Transport Scotland, which was felt to have stalled, has restarted in constructive fashion.

The meeting with fans came weeks after Nelms pointed the finger at the agency for the hold up.

He said at the time: “I am a patient person but my patience is starting to wane.

“We have gotten to the point where we are working on the finer detail with Transport Scotland and that is the only detail left in the whole process.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Dundee managing director John Nelms with an image of the club’s proposed new stadium. Image: David Young

“In order to do the next step, we need to know what [option] we are going with.”

The public body issued a scathing statement to The Courier in response, saying the stadium consultants had failed to address issues raised.

The statement said: “It sits wholly with the developer and their consultants to settle these issues and present stakeholders with a coherent plan.

“We have repeatedly shown willingness to engage with the developer to address these issues, but they have yet to provide the information necessary that would allow us to give a definitive response to their proposals.

“We remain in discussions with the local authority about the lack of progress the developers and their consultants are making.”

The Courier understands Transport Scotland is the primary consultee yet to sign off on plans ahead of the committee hearing.

There have been no objections from others.

John Nelms updates journalists on his hopes for Dundee’s new stadium. Image: David Young

The main concerns regard the access road planned to turn off the Kingsway into the site.

But now, the feeling is the public to-and-fro has allowed the two parties to focus on the key questions that remain unanswered.

And the hope is an acceptable plan can be reached to allow the hearing to take place this summer.

With the hope to move on to the full planning permission to get the project off the ground.

More from Dundee FC

Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
Mo Sylla, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche with teachers Katherine Irvine (left), Hope Gaffney (back right) and Carnoustie High youngsters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars talk up languages on visit to Carnoustie High
Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson reacts to Dundee's Youth Cup Final defeat as he reveals concern for…
Dundee v Kilmarnock
Dundee defeated in Youth Cup Final as Kilmarnock celebrate Hampden victory
Dundee's U/18 side celebrates booking their spot at Hampden after beating St Mirren. Image: David Young
Who are Dundee starlets set for Youth Cup Final showdown?
Dundee's U/18 side celebrates booking their spot at Hampden after beating St Mirren. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Inside track on Dundee's Youth Cup finalists as history beckons
Josh Mulligan
Dundee not giving up hope of keeping Josh Mulligan despite Rangers link
Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Fraser opens up on Dundee injury hell – taking pain home, missing…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Simon Murray isn't finished yet - there's more to come from Dundee's…
3

Conversation