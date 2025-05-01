Discussions between Dundee FC and Transport Scotland have been constructive since a public spat earlier this month, John Nelms has told fans.

The Dark Blues managing director held a question-and-answer session with the Dundee Supporters Association this week.

Many of the queries centred on planning delays that have held up the proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park.

The Dundee owners were initially hoping their planning permission in principle application would be heard by Dundee City Council last August but there is still no date set.

In his comments to the DSA, Nelms revealed dialogue between the club and Transport Scotland, which was felt to have stalled, has restarted in constructive fashion.

The meeting with fans came weeks after Nelms pointed the finger at the agency for the hold up.

He said at the time: “I am a patient person but my patience is starting to wane.

“We have gotten to the point where we are working on the finer detail with Transport Scotland and that is the only detail left in the whole process.

“In order to do the next step, we need to know what [option] we are going with.”

The public body issued a scathing statement to The Courier in response, saying the stadium consultants had failed to address issues raised.

The statement said: “It sits wholly with the developer and their consultants to settle these issues and present stakeholders with a coherent plan.

“We have repeatedly shown willingness to engage with the developer to address these issues, but they have yet to provide the information necessary that would allow us to give a definitive response to their proposals.

“We remain in discussions with the local authority about the lack of progress the developers and their consultants are making.”

The Courier understands Transport Scotland is the primary consultee yet to sign off on plans ahead of the committee hearing.

There have been no objections from others.

The main concerns regard the access road planned to turn off the Kingsway into the site.

But now, the feeling is the public to-and-fro has allowed the two parties to focus on the key questions that remain unanswered.

And the hope is an acceptable plan can be reached to allow the hearing to take place this summer.

With the hope to move on to the full planning permission to get the project off the ground.