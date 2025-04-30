Dundee’s Scottish Youth Cup hopes were dashed at the final hurdle as a 2-0 defeat saw a dominant Kilmarnock lift the trophy at Hampden.

A goal in each half was enough for the Elite level side as they deservedly won the contest against a spirited Dark Blues outfit.

It was Killie who started on the front foot.

Dundee keeper Warren Lyall got an early tester when Ben Brannan let fly from 25 yards.

But the goalie had no chance on 13 minutes when Duncan Barlow headed Killie in front.

A corner kick wasn’t dealt with at the near post and Barlow stooped to head into the net.

Conceding seemed to waken the Dark Blues up and they started to enjoy more possession but without creating much of note.

Lyall pulled off a super save to deny Grant Marchant a fine second for Killie before turning a Cole Burke effort over moments later.

Dundee had plenty of the game but testing the Killie goalkeeper was beyond them in the opening 45, a strong run and then header into the danger area from Luca Perrie their best opening.

Second half

After the break it was Kilmarnock again going close, this time Euan Bowie lining up a shot from 25 yards that clipped the outside of the post.

Lyall then needed to be on his toes to push away a bouncing Mitchell Spence header on 57 minutes.

Dundee were getting joy up to a point but the Killie defence was giving little away in terms of chances.

Space did open up for Leo Howett on 75 minutes but his fierce effort flew well wide.

Two minutes later and the game was Kilmarnock’s as Reuben Cooper’s long-range strike deflected beyond Lyall.

Dundee threw on subs in search of a route back into the contest but the impressive Killie defence would not be breached as Chris Burke’s side lifted the trophy.

Teams

Dundee: Lyall, Leiper (Bland 78), Scott, C Perrie, Baird, Oosenbrugh, Crombie, Mitchell (Paterson 82), L Perrie, Howett (Bruce 78), Hunter (Rooney 74).

Subs not used: Watson, Gray, Barr.

Kilmarnock: Brown, Burgess (Eaglesham 85), Bowie (Gilmour 69), Spence, Barlow, Traynor, Brannan, Cooper (Law 85), Allan (Duruh 60), Marchant (Davis 85), Burke.

Subs not used: Mullen, McKeown.

Referee: Terry Ormiston