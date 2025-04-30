Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee defeated in Youth Cup Final as Kilmarnock celebrate Hampden victory

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 at the national stadium.

By George Cran
Dundee v Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock defeated Dundee to win the Scottish Youth Cup Final. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee’s Scottish Youth Cup hopes were dashed at the final hurdle as a 2-0 defeat saw a dominant Kilmarnock lift the trophy at Hampden.

A goal in each half was enough for the Elite level side as they deservedly won the contest against a spirited Dark Blues outfit.

It was Killie who started on the front foot.

Dundee keeper Warren Lyall got an early tester when Ben Brannan let fly from 25 yards.

But the goalie had no chance on 13 minutes when Duncan Barlow headed Killie in front.

Kilmarnock celebrate
Kilmarnock celebrate as they go 2-0 up. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

A corner kick wasn’t dealt with at the near post and Barlow stooped to head into the net.

Conceding seemed to waken the Dark Blues up and they started to enjoy more possession but without creating much of note.

Lyall pulled off a super save to deny Grant Marchant a fine second for Killie before turning a Cole Burke effort over moments later.

Dundee had plenty of the game but testing the Killie goalkeeper was beyond them in the opening 45, a strong run and then header into the danger area from Luca Perrie their best opening.

Second half

After the break it was Kilmarnock again going close, this time Euan Bowie lining up a shot from 25 yards that clipped the outside of the post.

Lyall then needed to be on his toes to push away a bouncing Mitchell Spence header on 57 minutes.

Dundee’s Ashton Leiper gets to grips with Killie winger Cole Burke, son of coach Chris. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee were getting joy up to a point but the Killie defence was giving little away in terms of chances.

Space did open up for Leo Howett on 75 minutes but his fierce effort flew well wide.

Two minutes later and the game was Kilmarnock’s as Reuben Cooper’s long-range strike deflected beyond Lyall.

Dundee threw on subs in search of a route back into the contest but the impressive Killie defence would not be breached as Chris Burke’s side lifted the trophy.

Teams

Dundee: Lyall, Leiper (Bland 78), Scott, C Perrie, Baird, Oosenbrugh, Crombie, Mitchell (Paterson 82), L Perrie, Howett (Bruce 78), Hunter (Rooney 74).

Subs not used: Watson, Gray, Barr.

Kilmarnock: Brown, Burgess (Eaglesham 85), Bowie (Gilmour 69), Spence, Barlow, Traynor, Brannan, Cooper (Law 85), Allan (Duruh 60), Marchant (Davis 85), Burke.

Subs not used: Mullen, McKeown.

Referee: Terry Ormiston

