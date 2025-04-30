Scott Robertson says Dundee’s beaten Youth Cup finalists must use the 2-0 defeat to fuel their “hunger” for future success.

The Dark Blues coach congratulated Kilmarnock for their cup-winning performance as goals in each half from Duncan Barlow and Reuben Cooper earned victory.

But he was full of praise for the attitude of his side despite a slow start.

“It was a tough one to take,” he said.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result but certainly not disappointed in any of the players.

“I think we probably let ourselves down in the opening to the game. Kilmarnock started a lot better and made it really difficult for us. They have some really good players.

“I would be disappointed coming here if I saw boys freeze and didn’t want the ball. I can’t say that.

“To a man, they gave their all.

“As much as it is disappointing we didn’t really lay a glove on Kilmarnock, that was more down to them rather than it was us.”

Hunger

Robertson wants his side to bottle the feeling of disappointment after the game to fuel their development as potential first-team players.

“As a group we will never be here again. For all of us, that should give us that hunger, that drive to say ‘I want more of this’,” he added.

“And obviously to be victorious next time.

“To reflect on what the boys have done to get to this stage they should be proud of themselves.

“I just hope they get that real hunger to go ‘I want to do this for a living’. I hope they develop from this.

“This is the first time we’ve made it to a Youth Cup Final in 26 years and that’s because of the players.

“We’ve reached quarter-finals before with players like Luke Graham, Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Fin Robertson to name a few.

“They’ve gone on to have really good careers at Dundee Football Club.

“So I’m looking at that group here and thinking there’s a good few in there that I really hope to make their debuts in the next two or three years and then continue their development with the football club in future for the first-team.”

Chase Scott injury

Late in the game there was real concern for defender Chase Scott following a heavy blow from a Kilmarnock clearance that struck him on the head and required lengthy treatment.

Robertson revealed the injury has required hospital treatment.

“His mum and dad are with him now with the paramedics,” Robertson said after the game.

“He’s going to have to go to hospital.

“So obviously we’re all concerned about him.

“I think some staff are going to go with him. But everybody that needs to be with him is with him.

“It was just a shame because I’ve spoken to one of the substitutes, Louis Gray, about coming on in his place.

“And as we’ve done that, the fourth officials heard us talking about it, turned around and said there’s no concussion subs in this competition, which I don’t understand.

“That baffles me.”