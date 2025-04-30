Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Robertson reacts to Dundee’s Youth Cup Final defeat as he reveals concern for Chase Scott after injury

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 by Kilmarnock.

By George Cran
Scott Robertson
Dundee development coach Scott Robertson. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Scott Robertson says Dundee’s beaten Youth Cup finalists must use the 2-0 defeat to fuel their “hunger” for future success.

The Dark Blues coach congratulated Kilmarnock for their cup-winning performance as goals in each half from Duncan Barlow and Reuben Cooper earned victory.

But he was full of praise for the attitude of his side despite a slow start.

“It was a tough one to take,” he said.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result but certainly not disappointed in any of the players.

Kilmarnock celebrate
Kilmarnock celebrate as they go 2-0 up. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I think we probably let ourselves down in the opening to the game. Kilmarnock started a lot better and made it really difficult for us. They have some really good players.

“I would be disappointed coming here if I saw boys freeze and didn’t want the ball. I can’t say that.

“To a man, they gave their all.

“As much as it is disappointing we didn’t really lay a glove on Kilmarnock, that was more down to them rather than it was us.”

Hunger

Robertson wants his side to bottle the feeling of disappointment after the game to fuel their development as potential first-team players.

“As a group we will never be here again. For all of us, that should give us that hunger, that drive to say ‘I want more of this’,” he added.

“And obviously to be victorious next time.

“To reflect on what the boys have done to get to this stage they should be proud of themselves.

“I just hope they get that real hunger to go ‘I want to do this for a living’. I hope they develop from this.

Dundee first-team manager was at Hampden alongside Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee first-team manager was at Hampden alongside Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“This is the first time we’ve made it to a Youth Cup Final in 26 years and that’s because of the players.

“We’ve reached quarter-finals before with players like Luke Graham, Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Fin Robertson to name a few.

“They’ve gone on to have really good careers at Dundee Football Club.

“So I’m looking at that group here and thinking there’s a good few in there that I really hope to make their debuts in the next two or three years and then continue their development with the football club in future for the first-team.”

Chase Scott injury

Late in the game there was real concern for defender Chase Scott following a heavy blow from a Kilmarnock clearance that struck him on the head and required lengthy treatment.

Robertson revealed the injury has required hospital treatment.

“His mum and dad are with him now with the paramedics,” Robertson said after the game.

“He’s going to have to go to hospital.

“So obviously we’re all concerned about him.

“I think some staff are going to go with him. But everybody that needs to be with him is with him.

“It was just a shame because I’ve spoken to one of the substitutes, Louis Gray, about coming on in his place.

“And as we’ve done that, the fourth officials heard us talking about it, turned around and said there’s no concussion subs in this competition, which I don’t understand.

“That baffles me.”

Conversation