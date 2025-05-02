Dundee’s turning point after a “bad February” came against Motherwell says Tony Docherty.

This weekend he wants another change in the Dark Blues season when they face the Steelmen again.

If Dundee can defeat Michael Wimmer’s side it will be the first time all campaign they have won two league matches back-to-back.

And would push them closer to Premiership survival.

“We’ve been in good form,” Docherty said.

“I think the turning point, actually, came at Motherwell. We had a bad February, poor results.

“But signs of recovery came for me against Motherwell, particularly in that second half.

“And no coincidence that it was a return of big Joe Shaughnessy as well, to add a bit of experience to the team.

“Since then we’ve won three, drawn one, and lost two to Hibs and Rangers – the teams second and third in the league.

“But I need to remind myself and remind the players that we lost that game against Motherwell, as good as the performance it was.

“So we’re looking to go one better.”

Fans

To do so they will need big backing from the Dens Park faithful.

Travelling Dees sold out their allocation at Hearts last weekend and were rewarded with a fine 1-0 victory at Tynecastle.

“They’ve been brilliant all the time,” Docherty added.

“I can’t underplay how big a part the fans play and hopefully they’re seeing the team in good form now.

“I know there will be that good support at home that we’re always getting and I would emphasise how important they are at this stage of the season.

“We are looking forward to the game. We trained at Dens today and we’re looking forward to being back there on Saturday and getting that kind of synergy between us and the fans.”

Injury news

Dundee will welcome back Seun Adewumi from injury as Docherty revealed illness had affected the squad at Hearts last week.

However, there are no long-term effects from that issue.

“There was a bit of a bug before the game, five or six boys. Jon McCracken, Aaron Donnelly, Seb Palmer-Houlden, a lot of them had a bug,” Docherty revealed.

“So that played a part in the game in terms of boys going down. And so did the amount of effort they put into the game.

“Some hadn’t played a lot of football. That showed the kind of mentality they’ve got in terms of going over and above for your team-mates.

“Jordan McGhee is still struggling with his Achilles but Seun Adewumi has recovered so he’s back into contention.

“Jordan is the only one missing.

“Scott Fraser is making leaps and bounds every day in terms of training. So, again, he’s in contention.”