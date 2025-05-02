Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee attacker set to return for Motherwell clash as sickness bug ahead of Hearts win revealed

The Dark Blues are out to earn back-to-back wins for the first time in the league this season.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty takes a training session at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty takes a training session at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young

Dundee’s turning point after a “bad February” came against Motherwell says Tony Docherty.

This weekend he wants another change in the Dark Blues season when they face the Steelmen again.

If Dundee can defeat Michael Wimmer’s side it will be the first time all campaign they have won two league matches back-to-back.

And would push them closer to Premiership survival.

“We’ve been in good form,” Docherty said.

“I think the turning point, actually, came at Motherwell. We had a bad February, poor results.

Motherwell score against Dundee.
Dundee lost the last time they faced Motherwell in February. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“But signs of recovery came for me against Motherwell, particularly in that second half.

“And no coincidence that it was a return of big Joe Shaughnessy as well, to add a bit of experience to the team.

“Since then we’ve won three, drawn one, and lost two to Hibs and Rangers – the teams second and third in the league.

“But I need to remind myself and remind the players that we lost that game against Motherwell, as good as the performance it was.

“So we’re looking to go one better.”

Fans

To do so they will need big backing from the Dens Park faithful.

Travelling Dees sold out their allocation at Hearts last weekend and were rewarded with a fine 1-0 victory at Tynecastle.

“They’ve been brilliant all the time,” Docherty added.

Dundee trained at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young
Dundee trained at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young

“I can’t underplay how big a part the fans play and hopefully they’re seeing the team in good form now.

“I know there will be that good support at home that we’re always getting and I would emphasise how important they are at this stage of the season.

“We are looking forward to the game. We trained at Dens today and we’re looking forward to being back there on Saturday and getting that kind of synergy between us and the fans.”

Injury news

Dundee will welcome back Seun Adewumi from injury as Docherty revealed illness had affected the squad at Hearts last week.

However, there are no long-term effects from that issue.

Scott Fraser in training takes on Josh Mulligan. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser in training takes on Josh Mulligan. Image: David Young

“There was a bit of a bug before the game, five or six boys. Jon McCracken, Aaron Donnelly, Seb Palmer-Houlden, a lot of them had a bug,” Docherty revealed.

“So that played a part in the game in terms of boys going down. And so did the amount of effort they put into the game.

“Some hadn’t played a lot of football. That showed the kind of mentality they’ve got in terms of going over and above for your team-mates.

“Jordan McGhee is still struggling with his Achilles but Seun Adewumi has recovered so he’s back into contention.

“Jordan is the only one missing.

“Scott Fraser is making leaps and bounds every day in terms of training. So, again, he’s in contention.”

