Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee’s talisman: Numbers behind Simon Murray’s award-winning April

Murray scored more Premiership goals than any other player last month.

The William Hill SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for April: Simon Murray. Image: David Young
The William Hill SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for April: Simon Murray. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Simon Murray has had quite a week after his nomination for PFA Scotland Player of the Year was followed up by April’s Premiership Player of the Month award.

The Dundee striker is in fine form as the season comes to a close.

Eight goals in the last eight league matches for Murray has seen the Dark Blues pull themselves out of the bottom two ahead of the weekend clash with Motherwell.

Just how good has Murray’s April been? Courier Sport runs the numbers.

Leading the way

Murray ran himself into the ground against St Mirren at the start of the month, eventually being replaced after 89 minutes.

He played the full 90 in the following two matches against Hibs and Hearts.

As well as conducting Dundee fans in the stands, Murray has led the way in attacking stats.

Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game as Dundee beat Hearts last Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Against St Mirren, the Dark Blues had six shots on goal – four of them came from Murray.

He had just three touches in the opposition area, all three of them first-time shots.

His xG (the likelihood of a shot being scored) alone was 0.56 compared to Dundee’s total 0.65.

The Dee were well-beaten at Hibs overall. Murray had one touch in the Hibs box, resulting in a shot on target.

Against Hearts he was far busier. At Tynecastle he has seven touches in the home box, resulting in two shots with one of those on target.

Simon Murray celebrates
Simon Murray finds the net against St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

His xG that day was only 0.15 (compared to Hearts’ entire team xG of 1.46) but evidently that’s all he needs.

In the three games Dundee had 19 shots with six on target. Four of those on target were from Murray himself from only seven efforts meaning 66% of dark blue shots on target in April came from the striker.

Across the entire month, Murray’s xG was just 0.74. That means the expectation for the average player would be fewer than one goal from the chances that fell his way.

Murray didn’t score fewer than one, he grabbed three.

Goals

Dundee had three matches in April, beating St Mirren and Hearts but losing to Hibs.

In those games they scored three times. Simon Murray scored all three.

Those three goals were more than any other Premiership player managed in April.

Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah, Reo Hatate and Kieron Bowie all grabbed two but nobody could match Dundee’s talisman.

Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray is now on 22 goals for the season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Murray’s double saw the Dark Blues grab a priceless 2-0 home win over St Mirren.

The first he latched onto a loose ball in the area before firing low and hard beyond the goalkeeper.

The second was an opportunistic long-range strike after goalie Zach Hemming hit the striker with his clearance, Murray’s 40-yard effort finding the corner.

Hibs was an off-day for the team and despite having Dundee’s best chance of the game, Murray couldn’t find the net against his old side.

Simon Murray beats Zac Hemming after an error from the St Mirren keeper. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Simon Murray beats Zac Hemming after an error from the St Mirren keeper. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

He did, though, get back to scoring ways in the capital last weekend. Showing striker’s instinct, Murray was in the right place at the right time to fire in the only goal of a 1-0 win at Hearts.

That leaves Murray level at the top of the Premiership scoring charts with 16 goals from 34 appearances.

His xG across the season is 11.3, slightly less than Daizen Maeda (11.8) who also has 16 Premiership goals this season.

Dundee’s star striker is shining bright – can he be just as sparkling in May?

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty takes a training session at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young
Dundee attacker set to return for Motherwell clash as sickness bug ahead of Hearts…
Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms speaking at a press conference
Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals positive new stadium talks with transport chiefs
5
Mo Sylla, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche with teachers Katherine Irvine (left), Hope Gaffney (back right) and Carnoustie High youngsters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars talk up languages on visit to Carnoustie High
Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson reacts to Dundee's Youth Cup Final defeat as he reveals concern for…
4
Dundee v Kilmarnock
Dundee defeated in Youth Cup Final as Kilmarnock celebrate Hampden victory
Dundee's U/18 side celebrates booking their spot at Hampden after beating St Mirren. Image: David Young
Who are Dundee starlets set for Youth Cup Final showdown?
Dundee's U/18 side celebrates booking their spot at Hampden after beating St Mirren. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Inside track on Dundee's Youth Cup finalists as history beckons
Josh Mulligan
Dundee not giving up hope of keeping Josh Mulligan despite Rangers link
Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Fraser opens up on Dundee injury hell – taking pain home, missing…

Conversation