Antonio Portales lining up in midfield for Dundee last week at Hearts was a surprise to many.

But not to the man himself.

The Mexican has played almost exclusively as a central defender in his time in Scotland.

However, he has revealed he was a midfielder in youth football before being moved into defence because of his size.

“I spoke with our coaching staff before and told them that I like to play in that position,” Portales said.

“I started my career in midfield but the manager at Monterrey told me that I had to play in defence.

“In Mexico I’m tall. Maybe here I’m not too tall, but in Mexico I am!

“So until I was 17 years old, I was a midfielder and I enjoyed playing there.

“However, if our manager Tony tells me we need you to play striker I would do it as I love to play football.

“I just want to help the team.

“At Hearts, I said to myself that I had played the position before and I just had to control the ball, play simple.

“When we didn’t have the ball I had to be aggressive to get it back. I enjoyed it.”

Contract

Portales impressed in the role, whether he retains his place in this afternoon’s home clash with Motherwell remains to be seen.

And whether he remains a Dundee player beyond the summer is also up in the air.

Portales arrived at Dens Park in 2023 speaking very little English but has become a big character in the Dark Blues dressing-room over his two years.

And a popular player among fans as well.

Back in November he expressed his desire to stay at the club after a new contract was offered.

However, that has not been signed with just four Premiership matches remaining this season.

So where does it stand now?

“My agent is speaking with Dundee,” Portales said of his expiring contract.

“I am very, very happy to play here and I am thankful for all the support I get from the fans.

“The last game I heard my song which was great because I feel good, I feel happy.

“But yes, my agent is speaking with the team.

“I’ll focus on the pitch and work hard every day and then we will check.”