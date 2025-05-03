Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antonio Portales ‘very happy’ at Dundee as he reveals contract latest

The Mexican opened up on his new midfield role.

Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales enjoys Dundee training at Dens Park this week. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Antonio Portales lining up in midfield for Dundee last week at Hearts was a surprise to many.

But not to the man himself.

The Mexican has played almost exclusively as a central defender in his time in Scotland.

However, he has revealed he was a midfielder in youth football before being moved into defence because of his size.

“I spoke with our coaching staff before and told them that I like to play in that position,” Portales said.

“I started my career in midfield but the manager at Monterrey told me that I had to play in defence.

Antonio Portales at full-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Antonio Portales enjoyed the win at Hearts last weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“In Mexico I’m tall. Maybe here I’m not too tall, but in Mexico I am!

“So until I was 17 years old, I was a midfielder and I enjoyed playing there.

“However, if our manager Tony tells me we need you to play striker I would do it as I love to play football.

“I just want to help the team.

“At Hearts, I said to myself that I had played the position before and I just had to control the ball, play simple.

“When we didn’t have the ball I had to be aggressive to get it back. I enjoyed it.”

Contract

Portales impressed in the role, whether he retains his place in this afternoon’s home clash with Motherwell remains to be seen.

And whether he remains a Dundee player beyond the summer is also up in the air.

Portales arrived at Dens Park in 2023 speaking very little English but has become a big character in the Dark Blues dressing-room over his two years.

And a popular player among fans as well.

Antonio Portales signs autographs for young Dundee fans. Image: David Young
Antonio Portales signs autographs for young Dundee fans. Image: David Young

Back in November he expressed his desire to stay at the club after a new contract was offered.

However, that has not been signed with just four Premiership matches remaining this season.

So where does it stand now?

“My agent is speaking with Dundee,” Portales said of his expiring contract.

“I am very, very happy to play here and I am thankful for all the support I get from the fans.

“The last game I heard my song which was great because I feel good, I feel happy.

“But yes, my agent is speaking with the team.

“I’ll focus on the pitch and work hard every day and then we will check.”

