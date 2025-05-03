Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty blasts ‘disgrace’ decision to disallow Dundee goal as Motherwell comeback earns victory

The Steelmen were reduced to 10 men but came away with all three points.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Furious Tony Docherty blasted the decision to disallow Antonio Portales a superb second goal before Motherwell turned Dundee’s 1-0 lead around to win 2-1 at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues were deserving of their lead after a positive opening 45 minutes lit up by Portales firing an unstoppable volley into the top corner.

Seconds before half-time it looked like he had repeated that trick only for the Video Assistant Referee to intervene and give Clark Robertson offside.

The return after the break then saw Motherwell take control, levelling through Tom Sparrow before VAR intervened again, this time for referee Kevin Clancy to send off John Koutroumbis.

Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise wins it. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Despite being a man light, the Steelmen went on to grab all three points thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Tawanda Maswanhise as he outjumped Clark Robertson.

After a damaging defeat for Dundee that leaves them two points ahead of Ross County in 11th, Docherty pointed immediately to the disallowed goal in his post-match comments.

‘Disgrace’

“My huge frustration in the game today – and I’m not abdicating responsibility as Dundee manager for losing a game we should never lose – but the decision to disallow the second goal in my opinion is a disgrace,” Docherty said.

“Officials are finding ways to disallow goals.

“It changes the dynamic of the game. There is no doubt the opposition gets a lift from that decision.

Antonio Portales celebrates
Antonio Portales’ jubilant celebrations were cut short by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Antonio Portales scores a fantastic goal with his right foot in the top corner and an even better one with his left foot.

“And the officials contrive to find a way to disallow that goal.

“I’m hugely frustrated with that.

“This game for spectators is all about entertainment and the entertainment comes from teams scoring goals. You see the reaction from fans when Antonio scores his second goal.

“Again I will stress the point that I am not abdicating responsibility.

“Our second half performance, they came out on top and had a lift from the decision.

“We went deep and allowed them back into the game with not matching a runner.

“When they get a player sent off we go for it, we send on an attacker and go 4-4-2.

“We shouldn’t lose it, it was a ridiculous goal to lose the match on.

“It would have been an important point the way the results went today.

‘I spoke with the referee’

Referee Kevin Clancy consults VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
“I spoke with the referee and he said Clark Robertson was offside but in my opinion he doesn’t affect anything.

“If anything it’s Joe Shaughnessy challenging.

“So I hugely question that.

“But it wasn’t the referee’s decision. Referees don’t referee games any more. What do linesmen do?

“They give throw-ins. There are no offsides given any more.

“And it is continually getting decisions wrong. That’s where the frustration comes for me.”

‘Can’t keep making mistakes’

Docherty added: “I’ll take accountability and responsibility for us losing a game we should never have lost.

Motherwell's John Koutroumbis saw red after fouling Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
“At the very worst we should draw.

“I’ll deal with that as Dundee manager.

“We will reflect on the way we lost the game, I will take responsibility for that, the team will take responsibility for that.

“With three games left to go we can’t keep making mistakes like that.

“The second goal was really soft but I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus. We’ll deal with that.”

