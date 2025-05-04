Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell dismay – Mexican magic, VAR fury and the gamble that backfired

The Dark Blues lost 2-1 at Dens after the 10-man visitors grabbed a late winner.

Clark Robertson distraught at full-time after Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
By George Cran

This Dundee side do not settle for draws.

Tony Docherty is unapologetic about his attacking philosophy as Dark Blues manager.

He’s willing to take risks to try to win games.

Taking risks, though, can backfire as the final 10 minutes against Motherwell demonstrated.

At the business end of a relegation battle points are precious.

Maswanhise’s goal in the 92nd minute saw the Dark Blues throw away one of those precious points.

Dundee players trudge off after another late Dens Park defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Having led 1-0, too, you can round that up to the whole three points after seeing yet another lead given away.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park to pick out key talking points from a damaging Dundee defeat.

Portales piledriver

Let’s start with the positive part of the game.

The first half was good from Dundee and they deserved the lead at the break.

Antonio Portales kept his place in defensive midfield after doing well at Hearts the week before.

He stepped it up in this one with a fabulous opening goal.

Dundee celebrate Antonio Portales's brilliant opening goal. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
A long throw popped up right in front of the Mexican and he smashed a brilliant volley into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Aston Oxborough rooted.

His first Premiership goal of the season was well worth waiting for.

And it looked for all the world that he had a second just a few minutes later only for VAR to intervene and deny the Mexican another absolute beauty.

The other Portales piledriver

Tony Docherty was furious at this decision. The emotion and disappointment completely understandable.

Clark Robertson was in an offside position from the first contact following another Ryan Astley long throw.

He went for the ball but didn’t make contact with it or the defender.

That small movement towards the ball was enough for the VAR Calum Scott to call offside.

Antonio Portales celebrates
Antonio Portales' jubilant celebrations were cut short by VAR after Dundee thought they'd gone 2-0 up on Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

In the pre-VAR world (the good old days) the goal would certainly have stood and Dundee would have gone in at the break 2-0 up and feeling pretty good.

With VAR in operation, more often than not that is going to be ruled out because of Robertson’s attempt to touch the ball.

Docherty’s argument against the technology has merit. Do we really want to see goals ruled out for minor infractions?

But this isn’t the time of the season to be pouring over the impact of VAR on our game.

More important is figuring out what the hell happened in that second half.

Second-half turnaround

Dundee deserved their lead at the break but the game completely turned in the second period.

Motherwell improved markedly while, for some reason, the Dark Blues shrunk.

Docherty pointed to the disallowed goal as reason for the shift. There needs to be more resilience in his team than that, though.

This was Dundee’s chance to finally win back-to-back Premiership matches for the first time this season.

Tom Sparrow made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Instead there’s an inquest going on.

Clark Robertson unfortunately ended up in the midst of the three big moments that went against Dundee – the disallowed goal, his tackle on Lennon Miller went straight to Tom Sparrow for the equaliser and then he got his bearings all wrong in allowing Maswanhise to outjump him.

But there was far more to the second half than a bit of misfortune and a mistake.

Just look at the stats.

The first half saw Dundee ahead on the shot count five to four with four on target for the home side and none for the Steelmen.

Motherwell's John Koutroumbis saw red late in the second half. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Motherwell's John Koutroumbis saw red late on against Dundee after a VAR intervention. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The second was completely different. The Dark Blues had five again but just one on target while Motherwell racked up 12 shots on goal with four on target and one off the bar.

After they went down to 10 men on 79 minutes the visitors had seven shots on goal while Dundee managed just three.

That’s where the match was lost.

The gamble

You want to win ideally but a point at this stage of the season while your rivals are losing is like gold dust.

A 1-1 draw would have seen Dundee move three points ahead of Ross County in 11th with a better goal difference. That would have left the Staggies needing to earn two results to overhaul the Dee.

Now Dundee could be back in the relegation play-off spot by the time the Staggies come to Dens next Wednesday. The next fixtures leave a tough trip to Kilmarnock for Dundee while County travel to bottom side St Johnstone.

Tony Docherty watches on from the dugout. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
At 1-1 against 10 men, Docherty took the big risk.

He swapped defender Ryan Astley for attacker Charlie Reilly and went 4-4-2 with Josh Mulligan as an attacking right-back.

It backfired.

In going gung-ho they left themselves open at the back and Motherwell, to their credit, did not retreat and park the bus.

After the substitution, Dundee had just two efforts on goal – Robertson headed over and Lyall Cameron turned a shot wide.

Motherwell brought a fine save from Trevor Carson, saw a Dan Casey effort blocked before the same man headed onto the bar and Tony Watt hit the rebound wide. Then came the winning goal followed by a breakaway where Carson denied Maswanhise and then Casey somehow missed an open goal.

Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise wins it. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Motherwell had almost as many efforts on goal with 10 men as they did from the previous 79 minutes of action.

With the benefit of hindsight, ensuring you don’t lose would have been the smart, pragmatic move in this scenario.

Had Docherty’s risky move paid off, though, he would have been hailed for his bravery.

Instead it didn’t work and his team lost.

That’s the managerial tightrope at this level.

The loss now leaves Dundee with a massive three games to save their Premiership status.

Conversation