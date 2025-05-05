Dundee’s Achilles heel came back to bite them on the backside against Motherwell.

You can point to defensive errors but the balance is all off between defence and attack.

Clark Robertson gets the header wrong for the winner but he’s cleared it initially into midfield and Dundee have ended up with everyone way out on the right.

The Steelmen get it and work the ball quite easily out to the wing.

Taking off Antonio Portales and then Ryan Astley for attacking players meant they lost any control of the game.

Bring on Scott Fraser and Charlie Reilly by all means but do it like for like, Reilly for Tiffoney or whoever.

Portales and VAR

I completely understand Tony Docherty’s frustration about the second Portales goal, though.

Yes, Robertson was offside but did he actually interfere?

For me he wasn’t really doing anything and didn’t affect the defender clearing.

Technically he’s offside but it is a grey area in the laws. VAR should be letting stuff like that go, I don’t think there would have been a big outcry if they had.

Let the referee ref the game.

They have a complaint to make about the VAR decision but they were guilty of changing too much late on and it left them wide open.

Now they have left themselves with work to do.