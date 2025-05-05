Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Let the referee ref the game – VAR should not have got involved in Dundee goal controversy

Antonio Portales's second goal against Motherwell was ruled out for offside.

The officials were centre of attention as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s Achilles heel came back to bite them on the backside against Motherwell.

You can point to defensive errors but the balance is all off between defence and attack.

Clark Robertson gets the header wrong for the winner but he’s cleared it initially into midfield and Dundee have ended up with everyone way out on the right.

The Steelmen get it and work the ball quite easily out to the wing.

Clark Robertson distraught at full-time after Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
Taking off Antonio Portales and then Ryan Astley for attacking players meant they lost any control of the game.

Bring on Scott Fraser and Charlie Reilly by all means but do it like for like, Reilly for Tiffoney or whoever.

Portales and VAR

I completely understand Tony Docherty’s frustration about the second Portales goal, though.

Yes, Robertson was offside but did he actually interfere?

Antonio Portales celebrates
The jubilant celebrations after a strike by Antonio Portales were cut short by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

For me he wasn’t really doing anything and didn’t affect the defender clearing.

Technically he’s offside but it is a grey area in the laws. VAR should be letting stuff like that go, I don’t think there would have been a big outcry if they had.

Let the referee ref the game.

They have a complaint to make about the VAR decision but they were guilty of changing too much late on and it left them wide open.

Now they have left themselves with work to do.

Conversation