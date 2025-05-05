Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Ex-Premier League ref delivers verdict on Dundee’s controversial disallowed goal against Motherwell

The decision to rule out Antonio Portales's strike was branded a 'disgrace' by Tony Docherty.

By George Cran
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The decision to rule out Antonio Portales’s super strike against Motherwell has been branded “ridiculous” and “poor” by Sky Sports Ref Watch.

With Dundee leading 1-0 seconds before half-time, Portales fired in what appeared to be his second fine goal of the game.

However, Clark Robertson was adjudged to have been offside by VAR official Calum Scott after making a move to get on the end of Joe Shaughnessy’s knockdown before the ball fell to Portales.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty was furious at the decision, calling it a “disgrace”.

And the panel on Sky Sports Ref Watch agreed.

‘Ridiculous decision’

Former England international Sue Smith said: “It’s a ridiculous decision.

“We watched it how many times and what was it ruled out for? You couldn’t see.

“Ruled out for that, I would be furious.

“It was a brilliant finish.”

Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Ex-Cardiff and QPR striker Jay Bothroyd continued: “That’s such a poor decision for me.

“The defender got away with it really because it’s a poor clearance.

“If that is cleared up the field, this doesn’t happen.

“The attacker has kind of put his foot forward but pulled out of it so he hasn’t actually impeded the defender.

“They have got really lucky there.

“The players didn’t react. No one said that’s offside, no one said he’d been fouled.”

Ref verdict

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was more reserved, as is his way.

But he was in agreement that VAR should not have interfered and that Dundee’s goal should have stood.

“The eventual offside is given for the No 3. You can’t be offside from a throw-in, it gets headed there,” he explained.

“The VAR’s opinion – because the goal was given on-field – was that Robertson actually challenged the defender.

“When you look at it, the defender clears the ball, he takes ownership of the decision and I think Robertson actually pulls out of the challenge to be honest.

“I think it was looked at too deeply for me. VAR will say differently obviously.

“I think the forward pulls out and the defender clears the ball not very well.”

A second VAR intervention saw Motherwell defender John Koutroumbis red carded after being given a yellow on-field by referee Kevin Clancy.

Asked if it was the right call, Gallagher responded: “Yes. For me, the referee doesn’t see it.

“You see where he hits him with his studs, not very nice, red card.”

More from Dundee FC

The officials were centre of attention as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Let the referee ref the game - VAR should not have got…
Joe Shaughnessy questions referee Kevin Clancy in Dundee's home defeat to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
'Only so much talking you can do' - Dundee need to prove Premiership quality…
8
Clark Robertson distraught at full-time after Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell dismay - Mexican magic, VAR fury and the…
5
Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty blasts 'disgrace' decision to disallow Dundee goal as Motherwell comeback earns victory
5
Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales 'very happy' at Dundee as he reveals contract latest
The William Hill SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for April: Simon Murray. Image: David Young
Dundee's talisman: Numbers behind Simon Murray's award-winning April
2
Tony Docherty takes a training session at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young
Dundee attacker set to return for Motherwell clash as sickness bug ahead of Hearts…
Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms speaking at a press conference
Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals positive new stadium talks with transport chiefs
5
Mo Sylla, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche with teachers Katherine Irvine (left), Hope Gaffney (back right) and Carnoustie High youngsters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars talk up languages on visit to Carnoustie High

Conversation