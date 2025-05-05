The decision to rule out Antonio Portales’s super strike against Motherwell has been branded “ridiculous” and “poor” by Sky Sports Ref Watch.

With Dundee leading 1-0 seconds before half-time, Portales fired in what appeared to be his second fine goal of the game.

However, Clark Robertson was adjudged to have been offside by VAR official Calum Scott after making a move to get on the end of Joe Shaughnessy’s knockdown before the ball fell to Portales.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty was furious at the decision, calling it a “disgrace”.

And the panel on Sky Sports Ref Watch agreed.

‘Ridiculous decision’

Former England international Sue Smith said: “It’s a ridiculous decision.

“We watched it how many times and what was it ruled out for? You couldn’t see.

“Ruled out for that, I would be furious.

“It was a brilliant finish.”

Ex-Cardiff and QPR striker Jay Bothroyd continued: “That’s such a poor decision for me.

“The defender got away with it really because it’s a poor clearance.

“If that is cleared up the field, this doesn’t happen.

“The attacker has kind of put his foot forward but pulled out of it so he hasn’t actually impeded the defender.

“They have got really lucky there.

“The players didn’t react. No one said that’s offside, no one said he’d been fouled.”

Ref verdict

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was more reserved, as is his way.

But he was in agreement that VAR should not have interfered and that Dundee’s goal should have stood.

“The eventual offside is given for the No 3. You can’t be offside from a throw-in, it gets headed there,” he explained.

“The VAR’s opinion – because the goal was given on-field – was that Robertson actually challenged the defender.

“When you look at it, the defender clears the ball, he takes ownership of the decision and I think Robertson actually pulls out of the challenge to be honest.

“I think it was looked at too deeply for me. VAR will say differently obviously.

“I think the forward pulls out and the defender clears the ball not very well.”

🗣️ "It is a ridiculous decision." The Ref Watch team disagree with the officials who ruled out Antonio Portales' wonder strike for Dundee. More ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/R5rANFiRrr — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 5, 2025

A second VAR intervention saw Motherwell defender John Koutroumbis red carded after being given a yellow on-field by referee Kevin Clancy.

Asked if it was the right call, Gallagher responded: “Yes. For me, the referee doesn’t see it.

“You see where he hits him with his studs, not very nice, red card.”