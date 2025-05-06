Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on ‘picking up’ Antonio Portales, VAR anger undimmed and 2 injury concerns

The Dark Blues boss is preparing his side for the final week of the season.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Tony Docherty says he wasn’t surprised to see spectacular finishing from Antonio Portales against Motherwell on Saturday – even if one of the goals was taken away.

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 thanks to a late Tawanda Maswanhise header after leading 1-0.

Portales grabbed that opening goal, smashing an unstoppable volley into the top corner on 31 minutes.

And it appeared he had pulled a second rabbit out of the hat, this time with the other foot, only for VAR to spot an offside.

Post-match Docherty called the decision a “disgrace” and pointed to that as the moment where momentum swung away from his side.

Days after the fact, his opinion hasn’t differed.

Dundee players trudge off after another late Dens Park defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee players trudge off after another late Dens Park defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“My stance on it is still exactly what it was on Saturday and I’m still as angry about it,” he said on Monday.

“It’s difficult, you’re trying for it not to affect the players, but our players were and you’ve seen the Motherwell players as well.

“My players were all stunned, everyone of them, to a man.

“It’s kind of human behaviour, it’s hard to take because we should have been going in comfortably at half-time.

“We should have been going in to cheers, instead of that the stadium turns to boos towards the referee.

“So the whole dynamic changes.”

‘Picking him up’

Docherty feels for Portales after seeing such a wonderful strike ruled out.

But insists it was not a surprise to see the Mexican prove so deadly.

“When we scouted him over in Mexico he scored a lot of goals,” Docherty added.

“He scored a lot of goals from set plays so he’s got that. I also see it regularly in training.

“He’s a good footballer and he showed that with his technique for both strikes.

Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“You’ve seen the reaction of the players when he scored the goal because he’s such a popular member of the squad.

“The whole stadium, everybody’s delighted for him, and that gets taken away from him.

“So it’s about picking him up a wee bit, because he thought he had scored two goals.

“The last three games, hopefully we’ll see him chip in with a few more.”

Right-back issues

Jordan McGhee
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee has missed the last two matches. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee have two injury issues to worry about ahead of the final week of the season, both in the same position.

Regular right-back option Jordan McGhee has been out with an Achilles problem since the defeat at Hibs last month.

And fellow right-back Ethan Ingram missed the weekend clash with Motherwell.

“Jordan is still nursing his Achilles. He’s still getting treatment along with Ethan Ingram at the moment,” Docherty said.

“Hopefully, they’ll be available for the weekend.

“We will see how the week progresses with them. They’re both worth the physios at the moment.

“Hopefully we’ll have a more accurate timescale by the end of the week.

“The rest of them were all in.”

