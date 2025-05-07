Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Simon Murray backed to finish season with ‘an absolute bang’ in Dee survival bid

Murray missed out on the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award but is chasing the Top Goalscorer accolade.

By George Cran
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee talisman Simon Murray is chasing the Premiership top scorer gong. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

Simon Murray has been backed to put any Player of the Year disappointment behind him and finish the season with “an absolute bang”.

More goals would certainly help Dundee’s Premiership survival bid in the final three matches of the campaign.

They sit two points ahead of Ross County in 11th going into the final week.

And more goals could well see Murray finish as the top goalscorer across the entire division.

The Dundonian is locked level with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda – who won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award – on 16 Premiership goals this season.

Finishing top of the tree would see Murray become the first Dundee player since Tommy Coyne in 1988 to win the top scorer award in the top flight.

Tommy Coyne in action for Dundee
Tommy Coyne is the last Dundee player to finish as top flight top scorer, scoring 33 goals in 1987/88.

Chasing Top Goalscorer

Manager Tony Docherty is backing his frontman to keep the goals coming in the trio of matches left.

“Simon’s goal return has been fantastic,” Docherty said.

“Simon has developed as a player this year. Absolutely no doubt about it.

“People talk about his goalscoring, but his all-round play, his link-up and his understanding of the game has improved so much.

“I think he’s really developed as a player this year.

Simon Murray was among the goals again. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Simon Murray has been deadly in front of goal this season. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“I’m sure he would recognise that with giving credit to his teammates as well.

“All the boys went down to support Simon in his quest to be Player of the Year, but unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.

“Everyone knows what Simon’s like. He’s just really pleased to be in the running for it and to get recognised by his peers.

“Knowing Simon, he’ll want to finish with an absolute bang in these last three games because he’s still chasing top goalscorer.

“We’ll do all we can to help him try and get that.”

