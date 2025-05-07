Simon Murray has been backed to put any Player of the Year disappointment behind him and finish the season with “an absolute bang”.

More goals would certainly help Dundee’s Premiership survival bid in the final three matches of the campaign.

They sit two points ahead of Ross County in 11th going into the final week.

And more goals could well see Murray finish as the top goalscorer across the entire division.

The Dundonian is locked level with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda – who won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award – on 16 Premiership goals this season.

Finishing top of the tree would see Murray become the first Dundee player since Tommy Coyne in 1988 to win the top scorer award in the top flight.

Chasing Top Goalscorer

Manager Tony Docherty is backing his frontman to keep the goals coming in the trio of matches left.

“Simon’s goal return has been fantastic,” Docherty said.

“Simon has developed as a player this year. Absolutely no doubt about it.

“People talk about his goalscoring, but his all-round play, his link-up and his understanding of the game has improved so much.

“I think he’s really developed as a player this year.

“I’m sure he would recognise that with giving credit to his teammates as well.

“All the boys went down to support Simon in his quest to be Player of the Year, but unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.

“Everyone knows what Simon’s like. He’s just really pleased to be in the running for it and to get recognised by his peers.

“Knowing Simon, he’ll want to finish with an absolute bang in these last three games because he’s still chasing top goalscorer.

“We’ll do all we can to help him try and get that.”