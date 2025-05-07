Simon Murray has secured a second nomination for a Player of the Year award after the Scottish Football Writers’ Association picked out their top talents of season 2024/25.

The Dundee ace has been on fire in front of goal this season, netting 22 goals in all competitions.

Sixteen of those have come in the Premiership and manager Tony Docherty is backing his frontman to finish as the division’s top scorer.

Murray is level with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda in the race to the top and is once more up against the Japan international for the SFWA Player of the Year.

Nominated alongside Murray and Maeda is Celtic captain Callum McGregor after another stellar year for the Hoops alongside Hibs midfielder Nectarios Triantis.

The SWFA Young Player of the Year nominations include Lennon Miller of Motherwell, James Wilson of Hearts and Kilmarnock pair David Watson and Bobby Wales.

And vying for SWFA Manager of the Year are Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, Hibs gaffer David Gray, Jimmy Thelin of Aberdeen and Falkirk’s Championship-winning manager John McGlynn.

The award winners will be announced on Sunday, May 18, with Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan joining Joe Jordan and John Gagahan in entertaining guests at the dinner.