Debate: Who is your Dundee FC Player of the Year?

Who is your Dundee FC Player of the Year?

Twa Teams, One Street – the only podcast as obsessed with our city clubs as you are –has thoroughly enjoyed all the ups and downs throughout the campaign, even if there have been far too many downs for the Dark Blues this term.

And we want your opinion for the big end-of-season prize.

This season the Twa Teams, One Street Player of the Year will be voted for by our listeners.

Will it be goal machine Simon Murray? Will it be captain fantastic Joe Shaughnessy? Or is there a soft spot for goalkeeper Trevor Carson?

A shout for Josh Mulligan or loan star Ziyad Larkeche?

Get your vote in and have your say in our comments section below so the boys can discuss it all on the podcast.

If you voted other, be sure to let us know who you think deserves the award!