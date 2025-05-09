Departing Dundee stars urged to ‘go out on a high’ in final survival push as defender ruled out for season

Tony Docherty is urging his Dundee players to “sprint across the finish line” in the final week of the Premiership season.

The Dark Blues Premiership status is on the line as they head to Kilmarnock on Saturday before facing Ross County in midweek and then St Johnstone next Sunday.

They are two points in front of County in the race to escape the relegation play-off spot.

And manager Docherty wants to see a reaction from last week’s defeat to Motherwell in these three remaining games.

A reaction that would see Dundee safe but would also see a number of players finish their time at the club on a positive note.

No fewer than 12 players are either out of contract at the end of next week or will see their loans end as they return to parent clubs.

That isn’t the only motivational factor at play in this massive week, though.

“Everybody’s got their own individual motivation,” Docherty said.

“There’s some players here that this could be their last three games for the club, so they want to go out on a real high.

“There’s other players whose motivation is they’re under contract.

“They want to make sure they are Premiership players next season.

“So there’s that individual motivation.

“But the team motivation is about wanting to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“And that means we attack these three games and we try to make sure that we sprint across the finish line.”

Defender ruled out

Dundee have no new injury worries for the weekend trip to Kilmarnock.

Ziyad Larkeche returned to training on Thursday after missing the start of the week following the tackle last weekend that saw Motherwell’s John Koutroumbis red carded.

“Seun Adewumi trained with the group this morning so I’m pleased with that,” Docherty said.

“The two injured players are Jordan McGhee and Ethan Ingram.

“We’ve got bad news about Ethan. A scan came back on his thigh and it looks like his season will be over.

“The scan came back and will be more than the eight days we have left so he’s not available.

“Ziyad Larkeche missed the start of the week after the tackle on Saturday. His leg looked horrific, how he didn’t break his leg I don’t know.

“It was a horrific tackle. He took a stud full on the shin and there was really bad bruising but he trained on Thursday and will be available.”

Trevor Carson?

Another who is available is goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Though Docherty admits a decision will be made on the goalkeeping front ahead of the game.

Carson’s ongoing knee issue has meant he has missed matches on artificial surfaces in the past and could see Jon McCracken step in.

“Trevor has trained all week,” the Dundee boss added.

“Trevor’s available for selection. So it’s then the decision what we do at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, on-loan defender Luke Graham has earned a call-up to the Scotland U/20 squad.

Graham recently celebrated a Championship title win on loan at Falkirk but will now join up with the national squad for their trip to face Slovakia on May 23.