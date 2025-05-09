Departing Dundee stars urged to ‘go out on a high’ in final survival push as defender ruled out for season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Departing Dundee stars urged to ‘go out on a high’ in final survival push as defender ruled out for season

Tony Docherty wants a reaction at Kilmarnock as he's quizzed on whether Trevor Carson will play on plastic.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Tony Docherty is urging his Dundee players to “sprint across the finish line” in the final week of the Premiership season.

The Dark Blues Premiership status is on the line as they head to Kilmarnock on Saturday before facing Ross County in midweek and then St Johnstone next Sunday.

They are two points in front of County in the race to escape the relegation play-off spot.

And manager Docherty wants to see a reaction from last week’s defeat to Motherwell in these three remaining games.

A reaction that would see Dundee safe but would also see a number of players finish their time at the club on a positive note.

Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron will leave Dundee at the end of the season – he scored on Dundee’s last trip to Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

No fewer than 12 players are either out of contract at the end of next week or will see their loans end as they return to parent clubs.

That isn’t the only motivational factor at play in this massive week, though.

“Everybody’s got their own individual motivation,” Docherty said.

“There’s some players here that this could be their last three games for the club, so they want to go out on a real high.

“There’s other players whose motivation is they’re under contract.

“They want to make sure they are Premiership players next season.

“So there’s that individual motivation.

“But the team motivation is about wanting to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“And that means we attack these three games and we try to make sure that we sprint across the finish line.”

Defender ruled out

Dundee have no new injury worries for the weekend trip to Kilmarnock.

Ziyad Larkeche returned to training on Thursday after missing the start of the week following the tackle last weekend that saw Motherwell’s John Koutroumbis red carded.

“Seun Adewumi trained with the group this morning so I’m pleased with that,” Docherty said.

“The two injured players are Jordan McGhee and Ethan Ingram.

Motherwell's John Koutroumbis saw red after fouling Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Motherwell’s John Koutroumbis saw red after fouling Ziyad Larkeche last weekend. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We’ve got bad news about Ethan. A scan came back on his thigh and it looks like his season will be over.

“The scan came back and will be more than the eight days we have left so he’s not available.

“Ziyad Larkeche missed the start of the week after the tackle on Saturday. His leg looked horrific, how he didn’t break his leg I don’t know.

“It was a horrific tackle. He took a stud full on the shin and there was really bad bruising but he trained on Thursday and will be available.”

Trevor Carson?

Another who is available is goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Though Docherty admits a decision will be made on the goalkeeping front ahead of the game.

Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Jon McCracken played on Dundee’s last trip to Rugby Park, making a late save to earn a draw. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Carson’s ongoing knee issue has meant he has missed matches on artificial surfaces in the past and could see Jon McCracken step in.

“Trevor has trained all week,” the Dundee boss added.

“Trevor’s available for selection. So it’s then the decision what we do at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, on-loan defender Luke Graham has earned a call-up to the Scotland U/20 squad.

Graham recently celebrated a Championship title win on loan at Falkirk but will now join up with the national squad for their trip to face Slovakia on May 23.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players trudge off after another late Dens Park defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee's Shankly end curse? Key Dens Park problem revealed
4
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee ace Simon Murray secures second Player of the Year nomination
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray backed to finish season with 'an absolute bang' in Dee…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'picking up' Antonio Portales, VAR anger undimmed and 2…
2
The officials were centre of attention as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Let the referee ref the game - VAR should not have got…
2
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Ex-Premier League ref delivers verdict on Dundee's controversial disallowed goal against Motherwell
2
Joe Shaughnessy questions referee Kevin Clancy in Dundee's home defeat to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
'Only so much talking you can do' - Dundee need to prove Premiership quality…
8
Clark Robertson distraught at full-time after Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell dismay - Mexican magic, VAR fury and the…
5
Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty blasts 'disgrace' decision to disallow Dundee goal as Motherwell comeback earns victory
5
Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales 'very happy' at Dundee as he reveals contract latest

Conversation