Dundee loan star Ziyad Larkeche out to continue impressive Kilmarnock record in crunch Rugby Park contest

Ziyad Larkeche admits Kilmarnock will be a new experience for him as the Dundee star gears up for his first professional match on Astroturf.

He’s hoping the clash at Rugby Park doesn’t, though, end with another first for him.

The French defender is yet to face Killie and not score against them.

Twice he has taken on the Derek McInnes outfit and twice the left-back has found the net.

The first an opener in a 3-2 defeat at Dens Park before grabbing a dramatic late winner in the next meeting, this time a 3-2 win for the Dark Blues.

No excuses

With Dundee’s survival in the Premiership still uncertain, it would be a good time for Larkeche to continue that streak.

“We know it’s not an easy place to go, but we need to go with confidence, with the focus really high from everyone and try to take the three points,” he said.

“I have never played there before so I’m not sure what to expect from the pitch.

“It will be the first time in a professional game on the Astro. But I don’t want to look for excuses.

“In football, of course, it’s not the best surface, but everyone plays on the same surface.

“Other teams have won there and this week, we’ve been training on the Astro. So as I said, no excuses.

“It’s a massive week. It’s the biggest week of the season for everyone.

“I think the focus needs to be there but when it’s almost the end of the season, you need to try to keep a freshness.

“I think it’s key to give everything during the game.”

Larkeche has scored three times for Dundee this season – the first three league goals of his professional career.

And he’s keen to score his first since that winner over Killie in November.

He added: “If I can go for it, I will go for it 100%.

“The last one was a good one in the last minute.

“But it would be great if I have the chance to score again and take the three points.”