Dundee’s defeat at Kilmarnock sparks more VAR confusion as boss Tony Docherty reveals SFA talks planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee’s defeat at Kilmarnock sparks more VAR confusion as boss Tony Docherty reveals SFA talks planned

The Dens Park side are still not safe from automatic relegation after the 3-2 loss at Rugby Park.

By Iain Collin
Referee Don Robertson.
Referee Don Robertson was not shown an image by VAR, despite being called over to the screen. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been left demanding answers for the second week running after another VAR controversy in the 3-2 defeat at Kilmarnock that left his side still mired in the relegation battle

With Killie leading thanks to a first-half Danny Armstrong penalty, referee Don Robertson was called over to the monitor after the break to check on a possible spot-kick for the Dark Blues.

Simon Murray appeared to be pushed by home skipper Kyle Vassell.

But, despite being made to wait by the screen for a considerable time, Robertson was not shown any footage of the incident by VAR official Gavin Duncan.

Striker Simon Murray questions the VAR decision not to award Dundee a penalty.
Simon Murray was convinced he should have had a second-half penalty for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Instead, it was decided the collision came outside the box so did not fall under VAR’s remit.

After having a goal chalked off by VAR in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Motherwell, it was yet another contentious moment involving the Dens Park outfit.

Vowing to quiz the Scottish FA’s head of referee operations, Willie Collum, Docherty said: “Unfortunately, I can’t clear that up because I’ve just been seen speaking to the referee, to Don Robertson himself, and he couldn’t clear it up for me.

“There’s still confusion 15, 20 minutes after the game, exactly what happened.

“The explanation to me was that the referee was called over to the monitor. He gave an on-field decision that he didn’t think it was a penalty.

Docherty: ‘It’s a penalty kick’

“He was then called over by the VAR and the sequence they went through was to check if it was onside, first of all.

“It was onside and then the decision made was that it was outside the box.

“They never showed the referee an image.

“I’ve watched the image and it’s inside the box and, by the letter of the law, that contact being inside the box, it’s a penalty kick.

“Listen, I don’t want to be this manager. that comes in every week and talks about referees’ decisions.

Dundee attacker Seb Palmer-Houlden bundles over Liam Donnelly to gift Kilmarnock a first-half penalty.
Seb Palmer-Houlden bundles over Liam Donnelly to gift Kilmarnock a first-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“But the referee was called over and then was not shown an image. I don’t understand that.

“I’ve spoken to him [Robertson] since I came back in. He’s a good guy, Don, he’s a good referee; one of the best, I think.

“I think there’s an element of, whether it’s, embarrassment and confusion for him as well, that he’s got called across and then not shown an image.”

Lyall Cameron did level things up for Dundee in the 76th minute but just a minute later Bruce Anderson nodded in a Liam Donnelly cross to restore Killie’s advantage.

Docherty: Ross County game ‘really big’

They stretched that lead in the first minute of injury-time when Robbie Deas nodded in an Armstrong corner.

But, again, Cameron gave Dundee hope four minutes later, only for the home side to hang on.

The defeat leaves Dundee in third-bottom but still not safe from the drop with two games remaining.

With basement side St Johnstone now within five points of the Dark Blues, a win on Wednesday against Ross County, who are two points below, will be enough to avoid both automatic relegation and a play-off place.

Lyall Cameron fires in Dundee's second goal from the edge of the box.
Lyall Cameron’s double was not enough for Dundee in the 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“It’s important that I now focus my team on a really big game on Wednesday night against Ross County,” added Docherty. “And that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ll analyse our part in the defeat. And there is a lot to look at there in terms of 2-0 away from home should be enough to get a result.

“We knew going into the bottom-six fixtures, we knew the sequence of the games, we knew what was in front of us.

“We knew what we had to do and it’s crystal clear now what we have to do.”

More from Dundee FC

Ziyad Larkeche
Dundee loan star Ziyad Larkeche out to continue impressive Kilmarnock record in crunch Rugby…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Departing Dundee stars urged to 'go out on a high' in final survival push…
Dundee players trudge off after another late Dens Park defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee's Shankly end curse? Key Dens Park problem revealed
4
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee ace Simon Murray secures second Player of the Year nomination
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray backed to finish season with 'an absolute bang' in Dee…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'picking up' Antonio Portales, VAR anger undimmed and 2…
2
The officials were centre of attention as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Let the referee ref the game - VAR should not have got…
2
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Ex-Premier League ref delivers verdict on Dundee's controversial disallowed goal against Motherwell
2
Joe Shaughnessy questions referee Kevin Clancy in Dundee's home defeat to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
'Only so much talking you can do' - Dundee need to prove Premiership quality…
8
Clark Robertson distraught at full-time after Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell dismay - Mexican magic, VAR fury and the…
5

Conversation