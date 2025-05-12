Lyall Cameron insists Dundee ‘not shifting blame’ with fresh VAR complaints as he seeks ‘change of luck’ in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Lyall Cameron insists Dundee ‘not shifting blame’ with fresh VAR complaints as he seeks ‘change of luck’ in relegation battle

The Dens Park side remain in trouble in 10th but know they will be safe with a win over Ross County.

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron give each other a 'high five'
Seun Adewumi (left) set up Lyall Cameron (right) for Dundee's first goal against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lyall Cameron has voiced Dundee’s frustrations over their latest VAR controversy – but accepts they have been the architects of their own downfall this season.

The 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park leaves the Dens Park men still battling for their Premiership survival.

One win at home to Ross County on Wednesday guarantees safety but defeat means all scenarios could still be in play next Sunday away to bottom side St Johnstone.

Despite the lingering worries over dropping into the Championship, the post-match chat centred on another contentious moment involving Tony Docherty’s side.

A farcical delay over the check for a possible penalty for the Dark Blues saw referee Don Robertson brought to the pitch-side monitor but then not shown any images.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron tackles Kilmarnock's David Watson with Scott Tiffoney looking on.
Lyall Cameron stops Kilmarnock’s David Watson in his tracks during Dundee’s defeat at Rugby Park. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Confusion reigned post-match. Had VAR official Gavin Duncan decided the incident was outside the box or was there an issue with the screen?

“It’s hard for me to say because I didn’t see it very well,” said Cameron of Muray’s clash with Kyle Vassell. “But Si [Murray] was adamant that it was inside the box.

“At the time, I found it strange because Don Robertson was standing over the VAR for so long. It’s not his fault at the end of the day, he gets what he works with.

“But I believe they couldn’t overturn the decision because the VAR wasn’t working,

“You can laugh about it. But, at the end of the day, when you’re in the position that we’re in, it’s not actually a joke. It’s just the last thing you need.

Cameron: ‘It’s people’s livelihoods’

“We’re fighting for everything to try and stay up and things not going your way like that, it’s just so frustrating.

“It’s the basics at the end of the day. We bring VAR in, the least you expect is that it works.

“In our position, we can’t have things like that going against us. At the end of the day, we’re running out of time,.

“People can say, ‘ah, VAR messed up’ and it’s a joke at the end of the day. But it’s people’s livelihoods. It’s just so frustrating.”

When Robertson was called to the monitor 20 minutes into the second-half, the game was finely poised with Killie a goal to the good following Danny Armstrong’s 31st-minute penalty.

Simon Murray has his arm round the shoulders of Lyall Cameron.
Lyall Cameron (head bowed) is congratulated by Simon Murray (right) after scoring Dundee’s equaliser against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Cameron subsequently levelled things up in the 76th minute when he finished off a smart move involving substitutes Fin Robertson and Seun Adewumi.

But that is when Dundee’s defensive weaknesses reared their ugly head yet again.

Within seconds, Bruce Anderson was allowed space to head in Liam Donnelly’s cross and then Robbie Deas nodded in Armstrong’s corner in the first minute of injury-time.

Cameron’s second of the game four minutes later sparked hope but the attempted comeback fell short in another five minutes of stoppage time.

“Don’t get me wrong, we concede too many goals,” added Cameron. “So, we’re not shifting blame because we know we need to address that and be better at that; we’ve done that all season.

Cameron: ‘That’s why we are where we are’

“Obviously, it’s not where we want to be. We want to be far out of this situation.

“Our initial goal in the season was top-six and I think we’ve shown we were capable [of that]. Going forward, we’ve scored so many goals.

“But we just concede so many goals and it’s so frustrating that you score two or three goals and you either draw or lose the game.

“It’s not sustainable. We just concede too many goals and that’s why we are where we are.”

Now they are in their current predicament, their route to safety is clear. Win on Wednesday against County, who are two points below, and that is that.

Lyall Cameron drills in Dundee's second goal in the 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock.
Lyall Cameron (No.10) gave Dundee hope with his second goal in the 95th minute. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

However, a defeat, coupled with a win for St Johnstone away against Hearts, would leave automatic relegation still in play for an anxiety-laden clash with Saints at McDiarmid Park next Sunday.

“It’s a big enough game anyway and, look, we don’t want to be the team who feels hard done by all the time,” admitted Cameron when asked about a sense of injustice.

“But, at some point our luck needs to change and, hopefully, that’s in the next two games.

“Thankfully, results probably went in our favour. It’s still in our hands, we just need to go and beat Ross County at home.”

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray points to his temples in conversation with Dundee team-mate Trevor Carson.
4 Dundee talking points as Kilmarnock defeat sparks more VAR anger and ramps up…
7
Referee Don Robertson.
Dundee's defeat at Kilmarnock sparks more VAR confusion as boss Tony Docherty reveals SFA…
Ziyad Larkeche
Dundee loan star Ziyad Larkeche out to continue impressive Kilmarnock record in crunch Rugby…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Departing Dundee stars urged to 'go out on a high' in final survival push…
Dundee players trudge off after another late Dens Park defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee's Shankly end curse? Key Dens Park problem revealed
4
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee ace Simon Murray secures second Player of the Year nomination
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray backed to finish season with 'an absolute bang' in Dee…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'picking up' Antonio Portales, VAR anger undimmed and 2…
2
The officials were centre of attention as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Let the referee ref the game - VAR should not have got…
2
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Ex-Premier League ref delivers verdict on Dundee's controversial disallowed goal against Motherwell
2

Conversation