Controversial penalty branded ‘absolute disgrace’ after last-gasp spot-kick denies Dundee safety and relegates St Johnstone

Ross County snatched a stoppage-time equaliser thanks to an 'outrageous' referee call.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty signals his anger at the penalty decision to the referee team following Dundee's 1-1 draw with Ross County. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The decision to penalise Dundee’s Antonio Portales for handball has been branded an “absolute disgrace” after the last-gasp spot-kick allowed Ross County to snatch a crucial point at Dens Park.

The controversial end to the clash prevented the Dark Blues from securing their safety in the Premiership and also condemned St Johnstone to relegation.

Dundee would have been five points clear of the Staggies with one match remaining thanks to Scott Tiffoney’s goal on 55 minutes.

And the Perth Saints would have had the chance to overhaul Ross County on the final day.

Referee Nick Walsh points to the spot to Dundee's dismay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Referee Nick Walsh points to the spot to Dundee’s dismay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

However, Ronan Hale’s penalty took that away and trial by Sportscene saw referee Nick Walsh’s decision in the 96th minute hammered.

‘Outrageous’

Pundit Michael Stewart said: “It’s a disgrace, let’s not beat about the bush. The fact that Nick Walsh gives a penalty in the first place is just unforgivable.

“For VAR not to intervene and overturn this is just inexcusable.

“It is absolutely outrageous.

“This season handball has been a lot better, in terms of their interpretation of it. And their understanding that there is context to these things.

“He’s been challenged by Jordan White, he’s falling backwards, it’s less than a yard away, it’s going away from goal. All of these things have to be taken into consideration.

Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“There is no way VAR would have given that had Nick Walsh not given it.

“The referee should never have given it and VAR should have intervened.

“It’s inexcusable that that has happened and you talk about decisions having an effect on clubs.

“St Johnstone have been relegated over the course of a season, granted. But they have not been given an opportunity on the last day of the season.

“They could have been going into the last game of the season with a chance of staying up had that decision not gone that way.

“Likewise, Dundee were safe.

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

‘No advantage’

Former Celtic and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew was equally scathing.

He said: “It should never have been a penalty kick. Mikey is bang on when he says Portales has been impeded, he is going backwards and his hand is there for balance.

“Anyone who has played the game knows when you are running backwards and you jump you have to put your hands in the air.

“From Nick Walsh’s point of view you are looking to see if the hands are in an unnatural position. They are clearly not, anyone who has played the game knows that is natural for your hands to be up there.

“He’s gaining no advantage by the ball hitting his hand. The ball is going away from goal, if anything it is a disadvantage if it goes back towards his own goal.

“I don’t think VAR would intervene [if it wasn’t given by the referee] because there isn’t much of a protest from the Ross County players.”

Dundee now head to relegation St Johnstone on Sunday needing a result to guarantee they can avoid a play-off to stay in the division.

4

