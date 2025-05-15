3 Dundee talking points as penalty controversy denies Dee salvation – what is the point of VAR?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points as penalty controversy denies Dee salvation – what is the point of VAR?

The Dark Blues were held 1-1 by Ross County after a stoppage-time spot-kick caused uproar.

Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee and drama go hand in hand.

Wednesday night’s clash with Ross County, though, took that strange marriage to a whole new level.

Edging towards safety after a not-so-perfect performance that just about deserved all three points, suddenly the ball flicks Antonio Portales on the hand and all hell breaks loose across Scottish football.

Dundee’s safety is now not assured, St Johnstone’s relegation is now sealed and suddenly Ross County can scramble to safety despite that being their single point gained from the last 24 available.

There is more to any season than one moment but some of those moments carry huge weight.

That’s what happened at Dens Park on Wednesday.

Penalty

Referee Nick Walsh points to the spot to Dundee's dismay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee were on the verge of victory, match reports had been completed and County’s attack was desperate.

Then a Ryan Astley header flicks team-mate Portales on the hand on its way out of the Dundee area.

A minor infraction that in past seasons would have spelt trouble for a defender. This season, though, the guidance for referees has been to avoid punishing minor handballs with major repercussions.

That is to the credit of the Scottish referee system. It felt like after a chaotic VAR learning curve officials were getting to grips with some things.

This handball decision completely flew in the face of that.

This was not a penalty.

Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
Referees are human and mistakes are made all the time. This is why we have VAR as a safety net.

Why it was not used to avoid this farce is incredible.

Ref Nick Walsh made his decision too quickly and, in the process, completely dispensed with any of the safeguards VAR provides.

If he doesn’t give it and it turns out it should have been given, VAR is always there to recommend he reviews the decision.

But because the decision could be justified by the absolute mess of a handball rule, VAR would not intervene to over-rule.

Ronan Hale fires home to make it 1-1 at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
This grey area of not being wrong enough to warrant a VAR review has left Dundee and St Johnstone in the mire.

With a decision this big in a match that effectively decides relegation for clubs and all that can follow, why the referee wasn’t given the opportunity to review his decision on the monitor to make absolutely certain of the decision beggars belief.

Why do we have VAR if it doesn’t pick up bad, bad decisions like this?

Lyall Cameron

Aside from the refereeing decision that overshadowed the entire evening, there was another 90-plus minutes of football on show.

Dundee had been poor in the first half but held it at 0-0 and then came out far better in the second period, bringing save after save from County goalie Jordan Amissah.

The spark in the second period came from a real moment of quality from Lyall Cameron.

Dundee stars Scott Tiffoney and Lyall Cameron linked up for the goal
Scott Tiffoney thanks Lyall Cameron after teeing him up for the opening goal. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

His throughball for Scott Tiffoney’s goal was played to perfection, cutting open the defence and setting the speedy winger away.

Tiffoney’s finish, too, was excellent.

Even amid a poor first half that saw Dundee struggle to create, it was Cameron trying to get things going in midfield.

And second half he proved the difference between the sides to follow up his double at Kilmarnock last weekend.

Just when Dundee need big players stepping up, Cameron has done that.

Though they don’t want to lose him, everyone of a dark blue persuasion will be hoping Wednesday was his final game as a Dundee player at Dens Park.

Dundee fans gave Lyall Cameron a fitting send-off at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
If it isn’t, that means Cameron’s final match before heading to Rangers will be in a play-off to avoid relegation.

This, though, was a good way to sign off. And the ovation he got from fans at Dens Park when coming off with four minutes left spoke volumes.

Big games have brought big moments from Cameron this week, another one on Sunday would finish his time off at the club nicely.

Sunday anger

Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory as VAR failed to over-rule. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray can’t believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee still have a big job to do. Avoid defeat at St Johnstone on Sunday and Premiership safety will be assured – technically Ross County can win 7-0 and overhaul the Dee after a draw but that’s not going to happen.

If they are unable to get the job done against already-relegation Saints then they deserve to be in trouble.

Approach this game correctly, though, and the prize on offer should focus minds.

The anger burning through the entire squad after Wednesday’s injustice should fuel them, too.

In the grand scheme of things, prior to the Wednesday fixture Dundee would have taken a draw rather than the horror of a defeat.

Safety is still in Dundee’s hands. They must finally grab it.

Conversation