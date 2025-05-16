Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off

Dundee’s Premiership status for next season is not confirmed.

With one match to go, the campaign can still take a bad, bad turn.

That’s following Wednesday’s dubious penalty decision that kept Ross County within reach at the foot of the table.

So what do they need to do on Sunday?

Courier Sport goes through every permutation from Dundee’s trip to St Johnstone.

Sunday’s key fixtures (all 3pm kick-offs)

St Johnstone v Dundee

Ross County v Motherwell

If Dundee win

As on Wednesday, taking all three points from McDiarmid Park will secure safety.

Any victory would see Ross County unable to catch them, whatever result the Staggies achieve at home to Motherwell.

Three points would see the Dark Blues finish the season with 41 points – just one fewer than last season when they finished sixth.

To build some optimism, Dundee have already tasted victory at McDiarmid Park this season.

A flying start saw Tony Docherty’s side race into a 3-0 lead thanks to Simon Murray, Lyall Cameron and Seb Palmer-Houlden goals. Josh McPake would grab one back as the game finished 3-1.

Safety is in Dundee’s hands, victory will do it.

If it’s a draw

A point should be enough to retain 10th place, even if Ross County win against Motherwell.

Unless the Staggies pull off a shock hammering of the Steelmen.

County are the lowest scorers in the Premiership and their biggest win at top-flight level is 5-0.

If Dundee draw, Ross County need to upset the history books with a win by seven goals against Motherwell.

A six-goal swing would level up the goal difference between the sides but Dundee’s much more impressive goals scored column would prove the difference.

If Dundee lose

If Dundee fall to defeat in Perth, they open the door for Ross County.

Any defeat will give the Staggies the chance to jump out of the relegation play-off spot and, in the process, dunk Dundee right in it.

If County continue their recent form and fail to win at home to Motherwell then the result at McDiarmid Park will not matter.

No Ross County win means they head to the play-off to face Livingston or Partick Thistle and Dundee can put a testing campaign behind them.