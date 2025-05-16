Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off

The Dark Blues can be caught by Ross County on the final day.

Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory as VAR failed to over-rule. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s Premiership status for next season is not confirmed.

With one match to go, the campaign can still take a bad, bad turn.

That’s following Wednesday’s dubious penalty decision that kept Ross County within reach at the foot of the table.

So what do they need to do on Sunday?

Courier Sport goes through every permutation from Dundee’s trip to St Johnstone.

Sunday’s key fixtures (all 3pm kick-offs)

St Johnstone v Dundee

Ross County v Motherwell

Scott Tiffoney takes on St Johnstone
Dundee face St Johnstone this weekend. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

If Dundee win

As on Wednesday, taking all three points from McDiarmid Park will secure safety.

Any victory would see Ross County unable to catch them, whatever result the Staggies achieve at home to Motherwell.

Three points would see the Dark Blues finish the season with 41 points – just one fewer than last season when they finished sixth.

To build some optimism, Dundee have already tasted victory at McDiarmid Park this season.

Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Lyall Cameron scored in Dundee’s last visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

A flying start saw Tony Docherty’s side race into a 3-0 lead thanks to Simon Murray, Lyall Cameron and Seb Palmer-Houlden goals. Josh McPake would grab one back as the game finished 3-1.

Safety is in Dundee’s hands, victory will do it.

If it’s a draw

Simo Valakari shakes hands with Tony Docherty after St Johnstone's defeat to Dundee.
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty will face off this weekend. Image: SNS.

A point should be enough to retain 10th place, even if Ross County win against Motherwell.

Unless the Staggies pull off a shock hammering of the Steelmen.

County are the lowest scorers in the Premiership and their biggest win at top-flight level is 5-0.

If Dundee draw, Ross County need to upset the history books with a win by seven goals against Motherwell.

A six-goal swing would level up the goal difference between the sides but Dundee’s much more impressive goals scored column would prove the difference.

If Dundee lose

St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone celebrate at Dens Park after beating Dundee earlier this season – exactly the permutation the Dark Blues don’t want. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

If Dundee fall to defeat in Perth, they open the door for Ross County.

Any defeat will give the Staggies the chance to jump out of the relegation play-off spot and, in the process, dunk Dundee right in it.

If County continue their recent form and fail to win at home to Motherwell then the result at McDiarmid Park will not matter.

No Ross County win means they head to the play-off to face Livingston or Partick Thistle and Dundee can put a testing campaign behind them.

Conversation