Angry Dundee determined to do talking on the pitch in crucial St Johnstone clash

Angry Dundee are determined to do their talking on the pitch this Sunday.

The midweek clash with Ross County ended in dramatic fashion after a last-gasp penalty decision – labelled “an absolute disgrace” – went against the Dark Blues.

At that point it looked like Dundee were seeing out a crucial win over the Staggies that would have made it impossible for the Highland outfit to catch the Dark Blues on Sunday.

However, a penalty was awarded, Ronan Hale scored it, and Dundee ended the game furious at the officials.

Instead of blasting their anger through the media, the Dark Blues are keeping their own counsel as far as possible.

Asked about the penalty award, Scott Tiffoney replied: “It’s there for everyone to see, to be honest, everyone can make their mind up on the penalty decision.

“Is there anger? Yeah, there’s a good bit of anger.

“It’s on people to make their minds up.

“We have all watched it back, we’ve got our opinion of it.

“As a player, and players watching that, they will know what to make of the decision.

“I came on at half-time, got yellow carded for I don’t know what 10 seconds later, then scored a goal.

“Then we had that shambles at the end.

“Did it cross my mind it was a penalty? No, I don’t know what it was given for.

“You couldn’t have much conversation at the end or you were sent off, that was pretty much it.”

‘Affect you hard’

Tiffoney grabbed the vital opening goal, his seventh of the season.

He’s hoping to have done enough to earn a start in Sunday’s must-not-lose Premiership encounter at already-relegated St Johnstone.

“We know ourselves we had chances to win the game and now we have another chance on Sunday,” he added.

“We felt we’d done enough to get the three points.

“Losing any goal in the last minutes of any game, no matter what the decision is, is always going to affect you hard.

“It’s in our hands going into the next game, we know if we get a draw or win against St Johnstone we’ll finish outside the play-off places.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again.

“It won’t be tough to get ready for it, as footballers we have a job and that’s to win at St Johnstone.

“That’s what we’re doing to do.

“We just have to turn up, put in a good performance and that should do the talking.”