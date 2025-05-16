Angry Dundee determined to do talking on the pitch in crucial St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry Dundee determined to do talking on the pitch in crucial St Johnstone clash

Scott Tiffoney reacts to Wednesday's controversial penalty decision as he looks ahead to the final day at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee celebrate Scott Tiffoney's opening goal against Ross County on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Angry Dundee are determined to do their talking on the pitch this Sunday.

The midweek clash with Ross County ended in dramatic fashion after a last-gasp penalty decision – labelled “an absolute disgrace” – went against the Dark Blues.

At that point it looked like Dundee were seeing out a crucial win over the Staggies that would have made it impossible for the Highland outfit to catch the Dark Blues on Sunday.

However, a penalty was awarded, Ronan Hale scored it, and Dundee ended the game furious at the officials.

Instead of blasting their anger through the media, the Dark Blues are keeping their own counsel as far as possible.

Asked about the penalty award, Scott Tiffoney replied: “It’s there for everyone to see, to be honest, everyone can make their mind up on the penalty decision.

Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
“Is there anger? Yeah, there’s a good bit of anger.

“It’s on people to make their minds up.

“We have all watched it back, we’ve got our opinion of it.

“As a player, and players watching that, they will know what to make of the decision.

“I came on at half-time, got yellow carded for I don’t know what 10 seconds later, then scored a goal.

“Then we had that shambles at the end.

“Did it cross my mind it was a penalty? No, I don’t know what it was given for.

“You couldn’t have much conversation at the end or you were sent off, that was pretty much it.”

‘Affect you hard’

Tiffoney grabbed the vital opening goal, his seventh of the season.

He’s hoping to have done enough to earn a start in Sunday’s must-not-lose Premiership encounter at already-relegated St Johnstone.

Scott Tiffoney notched his seventh goal of the season on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
“We know ourselves we had chances to win the game and now we have another chance on Sunday,” he added.

“We felt we’d done enough to get the three points.

“Losing any goal in the last minutes of any game, no matter what the decision is, is always going to affect you hard.

“It’s in our hands going into the next game, we know if we get a draw or win against St Johnstone we’ll finish outside the play-off places.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again.

“It won’t be tough to get ready for it, as footballers we have a job and that’s to win at St Johnstone.

“That’s what we’re doing to do.

“We just have to turn up, put in a good performance and that should do the talking.”

Conversation