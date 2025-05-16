Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on Dee in final survival push

Thousands of Dundee fans are set to make the short trip to Perth to cheer on the Dark Blues in their final survival push.

Tony Docherty’s side head to St Johnstone on Sunday knowing victory will guarantee a place in the Premiership for next season.

They will have big backing after Dees snapped up the initial away support allocation before Saints opened up a new stand.

Dundee’s usual away allocation of around 2,900 tickets was sold out by Thursday evening.

That sees travelling Dees housed in the North Stand behind one goal and two sections of the Main Stand at McDiarmid Park.

With the initial batch of briefs sold out and demand still high, St Johnstone have agreed to open up the Ormond Stand behind the other goal.

Dundee posted on social media in the early hours of Friday morning that Block L had been opened in the Ormond Stand.

Tickets for that section are also selling and more sections will be opened if demand remains high.

St Johnstone’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Wednesday night, following the controversial penalty awarded to Ross County at Dundee.

That late equaliser also meant the Dark Blues safety was not assured with the Staggies now requiring a win at home to Motherwell and for Saints to do them a favour at McDiarmid Park.