Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on Dee in final survival push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on Dee in final survival push

The Perth Saints have put more tickets on sale for away fans.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024.
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024. Image: SNS

Thousands of Dundee fans are set to make the short trip to Perth to cheer on the Dark Blues in their final survival push.

Tony Docherty’s side head to St Johnstone on Sunday knowing victory will guarantee a place in the Premiership for next season.

They will have big backing after Dees snapped up the initial away support allocation before Saints opened up a new stand.

Dundee’s usual away allocation of around 2,900 tickets was sold out by Thursday evening.

That sees travelling Dees housed in the North Stand behind one goal and two sections of the Main Stand at McDiarmid Park.

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray impressed
Dundee were victorious on their last trip to McDiarmid Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

With the initial batch of briefs sold out and demand still high, St Johnstone have agreed to open up the Ormond Stand behind the other goal.

Dundee posted on social media in the early hours of Friday morning that Block L had been opened in the Ormond Stand.

Tickets for that section are also selling and more sections will be opened if demand remains high.

St Johnstone’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Wednesday night, following the controversial penalty awarded to Ross County at Dundee.

That late equaliser also meant the Dark Blues safety was not assured with the Staggies now requiring a win at home to Motherwell and for Saints to do them a favour at McDiarmid Park.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory as VAR failed to over-rule. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off
Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
3 Dundee talking points as penalty controversy denies Dee salvation - what is the…
3
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Controversial penalty denying Dundee safety and relegating St Johnstone branded 'an absolute disgrace'
28
Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee 'disbelief' at controversial penalty call that denied crucial win over Ross County as…
25
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson: Dundee must seize 'massive opportunity' to secure Premiership status
A scale model of the stadium at Caird Park proposed as part of Scotland's Euro 2008 bid.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee FC should build new stadium at Caird Park if Camperdown plans…
6
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Debate: Who is your Dundee FC Player of the Year?
4
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron give each other a 'high five'
Lyall Cameron insists Dundee 'not shifting blame' with fresh VAR complaints
Simon Murray points to his temples in conversation with Dundee team-mate Trevor Carson.
4 Dundee talking points as Kilmarnock defeat sparks more VAR anger and ramps up…
8
Referee Don Robertson.
Dundee's defeat at Kilmarnock sparks more VAR confusion as boss Tony Docherty reveals SFA…

Conversation