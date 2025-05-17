Tony Docherty details Dundee reaction to penalty ‘adversity’ as he provides fitness update on Joe Shaughnessy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tony Docherty details Dundee reaction to penalty ‘adversity’ as he provides fitness update on Joe Shaughnessy

The Dark Blues can secure safety with a win at already-relegated St Johnstone on Sunday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty signals to referee Nick Walsh following Dundee's 1-1 draw with Ross County on Wednesday. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Tony Docherty wants Dundee to use their feelings of injustice from Wednesday night to fuel victory at St Johnstone.

Three points would ensure Premiership survival for next season.

That’s after the opportunity to wrap that up in midweek was taken away following a dubious penalty decision in stoppage time.

Docherty was too angry after the match to conduct his post-match press duties and sent assistant Stuart Taylor in his stead while a couple of players earned yellow cards for dissent at the final whistle.

‘Processing it has been difficult’

Tempers have calmed since and the Dundee boss wants to channel feelings around the camp into a performance that can get the job done at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

“It’s history now,” Docherty said when asked about the penalty decision.

Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point at Dens. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It was difficult trying to process it over the last 48 hours or so, but we have to move on and focus on Sunday now.

“We have talked about that, it’s gone now and we have to get ready for St Johnstone.

“If anything, we have to channel it positively.

“I was really pleased with the players on Wednesday night, they did everything to ensure survival right up until the 95th minute when things were taken out of our hands.

“Any type of adversity you face, if you face it as a group it galvanises you and you become stronger.

“That’s what I’ve picked up from the players, processing it has been difficult for them.

“But we’ve had good training sessions, a good meeting and I feel it’s promoted a real mentality.

“I want them to replicate what we did on Wednesday night.

“Our play merited a second goal at least, we had a lot of strong performances.

“That level of performance would give us a huge chance of winning.”

Fans

Dundee fans enjoyed their day in Perth. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans are set to pack out the away end at McDiarmid Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee fans have sold out the away end at McDiarmid Park, prompting St Johnstone to open another stand for visiting supporters.

That will see the number of away supporters top 3,000 in Perth.

Docherty added: “The fans are backing us in numbers on Sunday once again.

“They were brilliant the other night, it was Dens Park at its best.

“We are all grateful for the support they’ve given us, the players know there’s going to be a big support and that gives us an extra edge as well.”

Joe Shaughnessy and Seun Adewumi fitness

Joe Shaughnessy went off in the second half after a clash of heads. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy went off in the second half after a clash of heads. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee will be without Jordan McGhee and Ethan Ingram for the final Premiership match of the season.

Lyall Cameron is fine after being subbed on Wednesday but there is still work to do for Seun Adewumi and captain Joe Shaughnessy after both went off with injuries against Ross County.

Shaughnessy required stitches on a wound over his eye after a clash of heads.

Docherty said: “Joe is in with the group again and will be given every opportunity to be available on Sunday.

“Seun has been struggling with an Achilles issue and he’s continuing to feel it.

“But credit to him, the type of boy he is he’s always wanting to put himself forward.”

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron on 'emotional' Dundee departure, difficult time since Rangers pre-contract reveal and plan…
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Why Simo Valakari hasn't watched Dens penalty incident that confirmed St Johnstone relegation
Dundee celebrate Scott Tiffoney's opening goal against Ross County on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Angry Dundee determined to do talking on the pitch in crucial St Johnstone clash
8
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024.
Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on…
4
Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory as VAR failed to over-rule. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off
Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
3 Dundee talking points as penalty controversy denies Dee salvation - what is the…
3
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Controversial penalty denying Dundee safety and relegating St Johnstone branded 'an absolute disgrace'
28
Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee 'disbelief' at controversial penalty call that denied crucial win over Ross County as…
25
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson: Dundee must seize 'massive opportunity' to secure Premiership status
A scale model of the stadium at Caird Park proposed as part of Scotland's Euro 2008 bid.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee FC should build new stadium at Caird Park if Camperdown plans…
6

Conversation