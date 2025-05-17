Tony Docherty details Dundee reaction to penalty ‘adversity’ as he provides fitness update on Joe Shaughnessy

Tony Docherty wants Dundee to use their feelings of injustice from Wednesday night to fuel victory at St Johnstone.

Three points would ensure Premiership survival for next season.

That’s after the opportunity to wrap that up in midweek was taken away following a dubious penalty decision in stoppage time.

Docherty was too angry after the match to conduct his post-match press duties and sent assistant Stuart Taylor in his stead while a couple of players earned yellow cards for dissent at the final whistle.

‘Processing it has been difficult’

Tempers have calmed since and the Dundee boss wants to channel feelings around the camp into a performance that can get the job done at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

“It’s history now,” Docherty said when asked about the penalty decision.

“It was difficult trying to process it over the last 48 hours or so, but we have to move on and focus on Sunday now.

“We have talked about that, it’s gone now and we have to get ready for St Johnstone.

“If anything, we have to channel it positively.

“I was really pleased with the players on Wednesday night, they did everything to ensure survival right up until the 95th minute when things were taken out of our hands.

“Any type of adversity you face, if you face it as a group it galvanises you and you become stronger.

“That’s what I’ve picked up from the players, processing it has been difficult for them.

“But we’ve had good training sessions, a good meeting and I feel it’s promoted a real mentality.

“I want them to replicate what we did on Wednesday night.

“Our play merited a second goal at least, we had a lot of strong performances.

“That level of performance would give us a huge chance of winning.”

Fans

Dundee fans have sold out the away end at McDiarmid Park, prompting St Johnstone to open another stand for visiting supporters.

That will see the number of away supporters top 3,000 in Perth.

Docherty added: “The fans are backing us in numbers on Sunday once again.

“They were brilliant the other night, it was Dens Park at its best.

“We are all grateful for the support they’ve given us, the players know there’s going to be a big support and that gives us an extra edge as well.”

Joe Shaughnessy and Seun Adewumi fitness

Dundee will be without Jordan McGhee and Ethan Ingram for the final Premiership match of the season.

Lyall Cameron is fine after being subbed on Wednesday but there is still work to do for Seun Adewumi and captain Joe Shaughnessy after both went off with injuries against Ross County.

Shaughnessy required stitches on a wound over his eye after a clash of heads.

Docherty said: “Joe is in with the group again and will be given every opportunity to be available on Sunday.

“Seun has been struggling with an Achilles issue and he’s continuing to feel it.

“But credit to him, the type of boy he is he’s always wanting to put himself forward.”