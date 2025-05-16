Lyall Cameron on ’emotional’ Dundee departure, difficult time since Rangers pre-contract reveal and plan to end on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyall Cameron on ’emotional’ Dundee departure, difficult time since Rangers pre-contract reveal and plan to end on a high

Cameron and the Dark Blues head to St Johnstone on Sunday.

Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron will bring his time at Dens Park to an end on Sunday - if Dundee stay out of the play-off spot. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

The final whistle at McDiarmid Park will be emotional for Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

He’s hoping it will signal a fond farewell as his time as a Dee comes to an end – rather than sparking the apprehension of a relegation play-off to come.

Dundee go into the clash with already-relegated St Johnstone at risk of dropping back into 11th place. A win will avoid that while a draw should be enough.

That means Cameron has strangely conflicting feelings – despite loving his time at the club, he’d much rather Sunday was his last game for Dundee than making two further appearances.

‘Emotional’

Lyall Cameron lines up a corner kick at Dens Park. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron lines up a corner kick at Dens Park. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The 22-year-old will join Rangers in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract at Ibrox.

But he wants to finish his time in dark blue on a high.

“It will be emotional on Sunday – but I hope it’s my final game!” Cameron said.

“When I came off the other night I got a really good reception from the fans and I was grateful for that.

“It was nice to see them acknowledge that no matter what, I’ve always tried my best for them and for the club.

“Hopefully Sunday will be the final game because it means we’ve done enough to stay up.

“We were hoping the other night would be the last game which mattered because we were confident of getting the job done.

Dundee stars Scott Tiffoney and Lyall Cameron linked up for the goal
Lyall Cameron set up Scott Tiffoney for the opening goal against Ross County on Wednesday. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“But we still need to go and do it again this time, none of us want to be involved in the play-offs.

“I don’t think the season we’ve had deserves that, it’s just been a goal here and there that’s hurt us at times.

“But we have put ourselves in that situation so we have to get ourselves out of it too.”

Pre-contract has been ‘difficult’

Cameron has been a key man for Dundee since emerging as a first-team player in 2022.

His first 18 months as a Premiership player saw Rangers take notice before making the move for the youngster as he entered the final six months of his Dens Park contract.

He admits, though, that it hasn’t been an easy time since the news was announced back in January.

Lyall Cameron scored a double at Kilmarnock last weekend. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron scored a double at Kilmarnock last weekend. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“It has been difficult in a way because expectations change and a lot of people in Dundee were not happy with my decision,” Cameron explained.

“But you have to do what’s best for yourself.

“I want a new challenge, you want to progress as much as possible so when the opportunity came up it was something I couldn’t say no to.

“I don’t really let things get to me, I’ve been able to put it to the back of my mind and not look too far ahead.

“I’m not on social media or anything like that so it’s more for your family, who see that stuff and have to deal with it.

“But they were at the game the other night so they were grateful for the reception I got.

Good times

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron holds the Championship trophy in 2023. Image: SNS.

“I’ve had a good time here. I’ve helped win promotion, played in a team which got to the top six for the first time in a long time and beat United in the Scottish Cup for the first time in ages, too.

“There have been ups and downs, that’s been part of it and what makes me the player I am today.

“I think over the last few weeks I’ve been back playing better again.

“I have been helping the team more, which is what my aim always is.

“You just have to keep going out and doing your best on the pitch, so I’m glad in the last few games I’ve been able to contribute.

“I’d like to end my time here with a win and Dundee out of relegation trouble – that would be ideal.”

Conversation