Lyall Cameron on ’emotional’ Dundee departure, difficult time since Rangers pre-contract reveal and plan to end on a high

The final whistle at McDiarmid Park will be emotional for Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

He’s hoping it will signal a fond farewell as his time as a Dee comes to an end – rather than sparking the apprehension of a relegation play-off to come.

Dundee go into the clash with already-relegated St Johnstone at risk of dropping back into 11th place. A win will avoid that while a draw should be enough.

That means Cameron has strangely conflicting feelings – despite loving his time at the club, he’d much rather Sunday was his last game for Dundee than making two further appearances.

‘Emotional’

The 22-year-old will join Rangers in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract at Ibrox.

But he wants to finish his time in dark blue on a high.

“It will be emotional on Sunday – but I hope it’s my final game!” Cameron said.

“When I came off the other night I got a really good reception from the fans and I was grateful for that.

“It was nice to see them acknowledge that no matter what, I’ve always tried my best for them and for the club.

“Hopefully Sunday will be the final game because it means we’ve done enough to stay up.

“We were hoping the other night would be the last game which mattered because we were confident of getting the job done.

“But we still need to go and do it again this time, none of us want to be involved in the play-offs.

“I don’t think the season we’ve had deserves that, it’s just been a goal here and there that’s hurt us at times.

“But we have put ourselves in that situation so we have to get ourselves out of it too.”

Pre-contract has been ‘difficult’

Cameron has been a key man for Dundee since emerging as a first-team player in 2022.

His first 18 months as a Premiership player saw Rangers take notice before making the move for the youngster as he entered the final six months of his Dens Park contract.

He admits, though, that it hasn’t been an easy time since the news was announced back in January.

“It has been difficult in a way because expectations change and a lot of people in Dundee were not happy with my decision,” Cameron explained.

“But you have to do what’s best for yourself.

“I want a new challenge, you want to progress as much as possible so when the opportunity came up it was something I couldn’t say no to.

“I don’t really let things get to me, I’ve been able to put it to the back of my mind and not look too far ahead.

“I’m not on social media or anything like that so it’s more for your family, who see that stuff and have to deal with it.

“But they were at the game the other night so they were grateful for the reception I got.

Good times

“I’ve had a good time here. I’ve helped win promotion, played in a team which got to the top six for the first time in a long time and beat United in the Scottish Cup for the first time in ages, too.

“There have been ups and downs, that’s been part of it and what makes me the player I am today.

“I think over the last few weeks I’ve been back playing better again.

“I have been helping the team more, which is what my aim always is.

“You just have to keep going out and doing your best on the pitch, so I’m glad in the last few games I’ve been able to contribute.

“I’d like to end my time here with a win and Dundee out of relegation trouble – that would be ideal.”