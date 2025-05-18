Tony Docherty hails Dundee fans after securing Premiership safety: ‘When we needed them, they helped us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tony Docherty hails Dundee fans after securing Premiership safety: ‘When we needed them, they helped us’

Almost 4,000 supporters flocked to St Johnstone to see their side victorious thanks to a Lyall Cameron double.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron is mobbed by team-mates and fans after securing victory over St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Lyall Cameron is mobbed by team-mates and fans after securing victory over St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty has sent out a heartfelt thank you to Dundee fans after the Dark Blues secured Premiership survival with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

Lyall Cameron was the hero on his final appearance for the club, scoring in each half before supporters flooded onto the McDiarmid Park pitch at full-time.

Emotions were high after a long, hard season and Docherty was delighted to see the backing of almost 4,000 fans see the team over the line.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“The biggest message I have got is to thank the support,” Docherty said.

“When we really needed them, they were there.

“They showed the strength of Dundee Football Club.

“As manager, I couldn’t be more proud of not just the players but the fans, too.

“When I can communicate to the players before kick off that there’s 4,000 fans here, that’s huge.

“That was an exhibition of fans galvanising and showing their team was done wrong in midweek.

“More than that the pride for me as manager comes from that togetherness of the club. A real chemistry and connection.

“We needed the fans and they knew that. They helped us.

Dundee fans flooded the pitch at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“The performance was good enough.

“We showed the mentality and resilience to bounce back. I can’t speak highly enough of my group, there’s been a lot of adversity this year.

“One thing that’s been consistent has been reaction to any adversity.

“I knew we’d get that from them. There are strong characters and real leaders in there.”

First half

Docherty made one change to the XI that drew dramatically with Ross County on Wednesday, Seun Adewumi missing with an Achilles issue.

The scorer of the opening goal that night, Scott Tiffoney, took his place as Docherty started with the team that impressed in the second half against the Staggies.

Saints rang changes with Ross Sinclair getting the nod in goal and three youth team players on the bench alongside experienced pair Uche Ikpeazu and Graham Carey.

Despite their relegation in midweek, the home side started the match with purpose and Dundee had to stay sharp at the back.

Makenzie Kirk flicked a chance over before Clark Robertson almost had an awkward moment clearing a dangerous cross over his own bar.

Lyall Cameron opens the scoring. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Dundee, though, grew into the contest with Cameron taking centre stage.

First he flashed a good effort just wide from 25 yards before showing the quality that proved the difference in the opening 45.

Tiffoney was tenacious in turning the ball into Simon Murray, who turned it on again for Cameron.

The Rangers-bound youngster kept his calm, moving the ball onto his right and firing into the corner.

With Ross County winning 1-0, Dundee’s half-time lead was crucial.

Second half

The threat from Saints remained after the break with Kirk hitting the side netting shortly after the restart.

Dundee did think they’d got themselves a two-goal cushion, only for the linesman’s flag to signal Tiffoney offside.

Chances to finish the game off, though, came and went. When Saints youngster Callan Hamill drew back his leg to fire goalwards, hearts were in mouths. But Trevor Carson was down to save smartly.

Lyall Cameron's final touch as a Dundee player saw him find the net from the penalty spot. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Lyall Cameron’s final touch as a Dundee player saw him find the net from the penalty spot. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

News then filtered through that Motherwell had equalised at Ross County, taking the pressure away in the final moments.

And in the closing seconds the victory was sealed as Ziyad Larkeche was bundled over in the area.

Penalty given, Lyall Cameron stepped up and finished with his final touch as a Dundee player to put the icing on the Premiership survival cake.

‘Fantastic ambassador’

Docherty said of Cameron: “His character has never been in doubt. I am delighted for him that he can leave with his head held high.

“Those last three games, he scored four goals and provided the assist to Scott Tiffoney’s goal that should’ve been enough [against Ross County].

“He’s been a fantastic ambassador for this club. A brilliant character. He will go on to have a really successful career but I think the club are indebted to him and thank him for his services.

“It was really fitting that he scored the two goals.”

Teams

St Johnstone: Sinclair, Franczak, Sprangler, Balodis, Steven, Duke-McKenna (Carey 46), Holt (Watt 66 (Hamill 82)), McPake, Kirk, Sidibeh.

Subs not used: Hepburn, Ikpeazu, Kucheriavyi, Curtis, Mylchreest.

Dundee: Carson, Astley, Shaughnessy C Robertson, Larkeche, Mulligan, Portales Cameron, Palmer-Houlden (F Robertson 79), Murray (Reilly 90), Tiffoney.

Subs not used: McCracken, Samuels, Garza, Koumetio, Fraser, Sylla, Donnelly.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 7,170

More from Dundee FC

Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Pictures and video as Dundee's win to secure top-flight safety prompts McDiarmid Park pitch…
5
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty details Dundee reaction to penalty 'adversity' as he provides fitness update on…
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron on 'emotional' Dundee departure, difficult time since Rangers pre-contract reveal and plan…
2
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Why Simo Valakari hasn't watched Dens penalty incident that confirmed St Johnstone relegation
Dundee celebrate Scott Tiffoney's opening goal against Ross County on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Angry Dundee determined to do talking on the pitch in crucial St Johnstone clash
10
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024.
Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on…
4
Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory as VAR failed to over-rule. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off
Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
3 Dundee talking points as penalty controversy denies Dee salvation - what is the…
3
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Controversial penalty denying Dundee safety and relegating St Johnstone branded 'an absolute disgrace'
28
Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee 'disbelief' at controversial penalty call that denied crucial win over Ross County as…
25

Conversation