Tony Docherty hails Dundee fans after securing Premiership safety: ‘When we needed them, they helped us’

Tony Docherty has sent out a heartfelt thank you to Dundee fans after the Dark Blues secured Premiership survival with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

Lyall Cameron was the hero on his final appearance for the club, scoring in each half before supporters flooded onto the McDiarmid Park pitch at full-time.

Emotions were high after a long, hard season and Docherty was delighted to see the backing of almost 4,000 fans see the team over the line.

“The biggest message I have got is to thank the support,” Docherty said.

“When we really needed them, they were there.

“They showed the strength of Dundee Football Club.

“As manager, I couldn’t be more proud of not just the players but the fans, too.

“When I can communicate to the players before kick off that there’s 4,000 fans here, that’s huge.

“That was an exhibition of fans galvanising and showing their team was done wrong in midweek.

“More than that the pride for me as manager comes from that togetherness of the club. A real chemistry and connection.

“We needed the fans and they knew that. They helped us.

“The performance was good enough.

“We showed the mentality and resilience to bounce back. I can’t speak highly enough of my group, there’s been a lot of adversity this year.

“One thing that’s been consistent has been reaction to any adversity.

“I knew we’d get that from them. There are strong characters and real leaders in there.”

First half

Docherty made one change to the XI that drew dramatically with Ross County on Wednesday, Seun Adewumi missing with an Achilles issue.

The scorer of the opening goal that night, Scott Tiffoney, took his place as Docherty started with the team that impressed in the second half against the Staggies.

Saints rang changes with Ross Sinclair getting the nod in goal and three youth team players on the bench alongside experienced pair Uche Ikpeazu and Graham Carey.

Despite their relegation in midweek, the home side started the match with purpose and Dundee had to stay sharp at the back.

Makenzie Kirk flicked a chance over before Clark Robertson almost had an awkward moment clearing a dangerous cross over his own bar.

Dundee, though, grew into the contest with Cameron taking centre stage.

First he flashed a good effort just wide from 25 yards before showing the quality that proved the difference in the opening 45.

Tiffoney was tenacious in turning the ball into Simon Murray, who turned it on again for Cameron.

The Rangers-bound youngster kept his calm, moving the ball onto his right and firing into the corner.

With Ross County winning 1-0, Dundee’s half-time lead was crucial.

Second half

The threat from Saints remained after the break with Kirk hitting the side netting shortly after the restart.

Dundee did think they’d got themselves a two-goal cushion, only for the linesman’s flag to signal Tiffoney offside.

Chances to finish the game off, though, came and went. When Saints youngster Callan Hamill drew back his leg to fire goalwards, hearts were in mouths. But Trevor Carson was down to save smartly.

News then filtered through that Motherwell had equalised at Ross County, taking the pressure away in the final moments.

And in the closing seconds the victory was sealed as Ziyad Larkeche was bundled over in the area.

Penalty given, Lyall Cameron stepped up and finished with his final touch as a Dundee player to put the icing on the Premiership survival cake.

‘Fantastic ambassador’

Docherty said of Cameron: “His character has never been in doubt. I am delighted for him that he can leave with his head held high.

“Those last three games, he scored four goals and provided the assist to Scott Tiffoney’s goal that should’ve been enough [against Ross County].

“He’s been a fantastic ambassador for this club. A brilliant character. He will go on to have a really successful career but I think the club are indebted to him and thank him for his services.

“It was really fitting that he scored the two goals.”

Teams

St Johnstone: Sinclair, Franczak, Sprangler, Balodis, Steven, Duke-McKenna (Carey 46), Holt (Watt 66 (Hamill 82)), McPake, Kirk, Sidibeh.

Subs not used: Hepburn, Ikpeazu, Kucheriavyi, Curtis, Mylchreest.

Dundee: Carson, Astley, Shaughnessy C Robertson, Larkeche, Mulligan, Portales Cameron, Palmer-Houlden (F Robertson 79), Murray (Reilly 90), Tiffoney.

Subs not used: McCracken, Samuels, Garza, Koumetio, Fraser, Sylla, Donnelly.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 7,170