Pictures and video as Dundee’s win to secure top-flight safety prompts McDiarmid Park pitch invasion

Dundee FC will be playing Premiership football next season.

The Dark Blues secured top-flight safety on the final day of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers-bound midfielder Lyall Cameron netted a double on his last game for the club, with his 96th minute penalty putting the seal on the victory over Tayside rivals Saints – who will be playing in the Championship next season.

And their relief at beating the drop prompted Dee fans to invade the pitch at the full-time whistle.

SNS photographer Paul Devlin was there to capture the final day action.