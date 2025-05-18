Pictures and video as Dundee’s win to secure top-flight safety prompts McDiarmid Park pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures and video as Dundee’s win to secure top-flight safety prompts McDiarmid Park pitch invasion

Lyall Cameron's double against St Johnstone ensured the Dark Blues will be playing Premiership football next season.

Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
By Reporter

Dundee FC will be playing Premiership football next season.

The Dark Blues secured top-flight safety on the final day of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers-bound midfielder Lyall Cameron netted a double on his last game for the club, with his 96th minute penalty putting the seal on the victory over Tayside rivals Saints – who will be playing in the Championship next season.

And their relief at beating the drop prompted Dee fans to invade the pitch at the full-time whistle.

SNS photographer Paul Devlin was there to capture the final day action.

Dundee fans join players on the pitch.
Lyall Cameron held aloft by Dark Blues fan after scoring his second goal.
Fans celebrate with players after Cameron makes it 2-0,
Dark Blues players are surrounded by supporters.
Dee will be playing Premiership football next season.
Dundee supporters celebrate in front of St Johnstone faithful.
Pitch invasion at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Lyall Cameron (centre) celebrates with Ziyad Larkeche (R) and Simon Murray (L) after scoring to make it 1-0.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty watched his team get three points in Perth.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan and wife Lesley watch the match.
Dundee’s main man this season, Simon Murray.
St. Johnstone’s Fran Franczak (L) and Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney in action.
Lyall Cameron signs off in style ahead of his move to Rangers.
Cameron (R) celebrates with Simon Murray (2nd L) and Ryan Astley (L) after making it 1-0.
Dundee fans on the pitch at full-time.

