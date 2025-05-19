4 Dundee talking points as Premiership survival is sealed – Lyall Cameron’s perfect goodbye and why was there a pitch invasion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

4 Dundee talking points as Premiership survival is sealed – Lyall Cameron’s perfect goodbye and why was there a pitch invasion?

The Dark Blues will be top flight competitors again next term.

Lyall Cameron signed off in perfect fashion. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron signed off in perfect fashion. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee will be a Premiership club for the third successive season.

It is only the second time in the past 20 years that the club has been able to say that.

Narrow survival wasn’t the plan at the start of this season, though.

Far more was expected. But Dundee did survive and pushed the yo-yo club tag further behind them.

It would be a 10th place finish with the campaign completed with a final day victory over St Johnstone followed by a pitch invasion.

Courier Sport was at McDiarmid Park to pick out key talking points.

Job done

A dreadful run since a 6-0 hammering at home to Hearts had seen Tony Docherty’s side drift towards the drop.

Dundee celebrate a victory at St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee celebrate a victory at St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Indeed going into the post-split fixtures, the Dark Blues were languishing in the relegation play-off spot and had been for the previous two months.

Seven points from the 15 available post-split saw the Dee turn a one-point deficit to Ross County into a four-point gap.

That doesn’t quite cover the range of emotions Dundee have endured over the past few days, however.

Disbelief and anger at being denied safety against the Staggies in midweek was followed by nerves at McDiarmid Park.

They needed a result to ensure County could not overhaul them on the final day.

Lyall Cameron opens the scoring.
Lyall Cameron opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

Lyall Cameron’s opening goal eased those nerves, even if an opening goal for Ross County in Dingwall didn’t help.

By the time Steven McLean pointed to the spot for a penalty in the 97th minute, County’s lead was gone and so were Dundee’s chances of relegation.

Fans

Dundee fans could have been forgiven for deciding enough was enough at various points of a largely disappointing campaign.

But they kept coming back for more.

A big following went to Tynecastle for the Scottish Cup quarter final but were left disappointed. Losing so many late goals throughout the campaign would be enough to grind down the average fan.

But still they kept coming back.

Dundee fans on the pitch at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee fans snapped up their initial allocation of around 2,900 tickets for this one in sharp fashion.

That’s usually more than enough to satisfy demand for this fixture but more was needed.

It was a massive following and Tony Docherty was at pains to thank supporters for their backing.

The team responded and finally got safety over the line.

Out spilled the emotion from supporters and out spilled the supporters from the stands.

The euphoria of relief after a gruelling season is understandable.

However, a pitch invasion after finishing 10th deserves the mocking it is getting online.

Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

There’s just no need for it, lads.

Had fans stayed in the stands, players of both teams would have been able to come and say thanks personally. A number of Dundee players would be saying farewell, too.

But the pitch invasion meant that couldn’t happen.

There is a time and a place for it, this wasn’t it.

Farewell

Lyall Cameron did not want his Dundee career to end in a relegation play-off.

If he could have picked the perfect way to sign off, this was it.

Not just at McDiarmid Park but across the final week. Dundee scored five goals in the final three matches, Cameron scored four of them and set up the other.

When push comes to shove, you need your big players to step up with big moments. Cameron did just that.

Lyall Cameron's final touch as a Dundee player saw him find the net from the penalty spot. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Lyall Cameron’s final touch as a Dundee player saw him find the net from the penalty spot. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

It will be tough to see him return to Dens Park next season with a Rangers shirt on but there can be no doubting the impact he’s had as a Dee.

This was Cameron’s 95th start for the club, his 119th appearance in total. In that time he scored 33 goals.

Nine of those came in the Premiership this season, 14 in all competitions.

Modern football often sees talented young players whisked off by bigger clubs before they even make a first-team debut.

But Dundee got plenty out of Cameron in his three seasons at the club – a Championship title, a top-six finish and big performances when they needed it this term.

It was very Lyall Cameron to see his final ever touch of a football as a Dundee player end up in a goal.

He’ll be missed but this was the perfect way to say goodbye.

Big summer ahead

Joe Shaughnessy
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy is out of contract this summer and could have played his final match for the club. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Cameron isn’t the only player leaving this summer.

It’s going to be busy at Dens Park. Plenty of ins and outs.

As it stands, 10 of the 20 players in Sunday’s matchday squad are set to depart, whether at the end of contract or as loans end.

Add to that injured pair Jordan McGhee and Seun Adewumi.

Some will re-sign in the coming weeks but there is also opportunity to up the quality of the squad.

Suffering through another season of battling to beat the drop isn’t the plan at Dens Park.

They’ve got through a troublesome season, just about. Now focus is on preparing a better one next term.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee Player of the Year awards - who picked up the big accolades for…
Lyall Cameron is mobbed by team-mates and fans after securing victory over St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee fans after securing Premiership safety: 'When we needed them, they…
3
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Pictures and video as Dundee's win to secure top-flight safety prompts McDiarmid Park pitch…
13
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty details Dundee reaction to penalty 'adversity' as he provides fitness update on…
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron on 'emotional' Dundee departure, difficult time since Rangers pre-contract reveal and plan…
2
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Why Simo Valakari hasn't watched Dens penalty incident that confirmed St Johnstone relegation
Dundee celebrate Scott Tiffoney's opening goal against Ross County on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Angry Dundee determined to do talking on the pitch in crucial St Johnstone clash
10
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024.
Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on…
5
Simon Murray can't believe the penalty decision that denied Dundee victory as VAR failed to over-rule. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every Dundee FC permutation ahead of nerve-shredding St Johnstone battle to avoid relegation play-off
Dundee disappointment as Ross County snatch a point. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
3 Dundee talking points as penalty controversy denies Dee salvation - what is the…
3

Conversation