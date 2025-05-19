Dundee Player of the Year awards – who picked up the big accolades for the Dark Blues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Dundee Player of the Year awards – who picked up the big accolades for the Dark Blues?

The Dundee Supporters Association end-of-season awards night took place on Sunday evening.

By George Cran
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray has led the way for Dundee this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Simon Murray is Dundee’s Player of the Year after a stellar return to his boyhood club.

The 33-year-old scored 22 goals in 46 appearances for the Dark Blues after making the switch from Ross County last summer.

And he was the clear winner for the club’s Andrew De Vries Player of the Year, as chosen by the club’s fans.

Also picking up votes were Mo Sylla and Josh Mulligan but there was no one close to Murray in the running.

Seun Adewumi celebrates against Celtic
Seun Adewumi picked up an award after an impressive loan spell at Dundee. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Murray also topped the vote among his fellow players by picking up the Players’ Player of the Year award as Dundee players, staff and fans enjoyed a night of celebration following Sunday’s win over St Johnstone.

There was a first in the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award with Burnley’s on-loan attacker Seun Adewumi becoming the first foreign player to scoop up the accolade.

The Austrian made a real impact in dark blue as he adapted to British football, scoring five goals and picking up five assists.

Jordan McGhee is expected to depart the club after six years at Dundee.

But he’ll be leaving with a flourish after winning the Goal of the Season award for his strike in the 4-2 derby win at Dundee United in March, McGhee’s second of that memorable day.

