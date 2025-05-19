Dundee Player of the Year awards – who picked up the big accolades for the Dark Blues?

Simon Murray is Dundee’s Player of the Year after a stellar return to his boyhood club.

The 33-year-old scored 22 goals in 46 appearances for the Dark Blues after making the switch from Ross County last summer.

And he was the clear winner for the club’s Andrew De Vries Player of the Year, as chosen by the club’s fans.

Also picking up votes were Mo Sylla and Josh Mulligan but there was no one close to Murray in the running.

Murray also topped the vote among his fellow players by picking up the Players’ Player of the Year award as Dundee players, staff and fans enjoyed a night of celebration following Sunday’s win over St Johnstone.

There was a first in the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award with Burnley’s on-loan attacker Seun Adewumi becoming the first foreign player to scoop up the accolade.

The Austrian made a real impact in dark blue as he adapted to British football, scoring five goals and picking up five assists.

Jordan McGhee is expected to depart the club after six years at Dundee.

But he’ll be leaving with a flourish after winning the Goal of the Season award for his strike in the 4-2 derby win at Dundee United in March, McGhee’s second of that memorable day.