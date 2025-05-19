Dundee sack manager Tony Docherty after securing top-flight safety as potential successor emerges

Dundee have sacked manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues secured safety from relegation on the final day of the Premiership season with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later, Docherty and his backroom staff have been relieved of their duties after results did not meet “standards expected”.

‘Restructure’

A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that manager Tony Docherty, Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have been relieved of their duties at the football club with immediate effect.

“Sunday’s result confirmed the club’s place in the Scottish Premiership for next season.

“However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club.

“With the club finishing the season in 10th position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tony, Stuart, Alan and Graeme for all of the work they have put into the club during their time at Dundee FC.

“We wish them all the best for the future.

“The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately.

“The club shall be making no further comment at this time.”

Dundee’s restructuring plans could see former Celtic and Scotland attacker Shaun Maloney take over in Docherty’s place.

The Dark Blues are keen on Maloney, who is out of work after being sacked by Wigan Athletic in March.

He spent just over two years with in charge of the Latics after a short stint at Hibs ended after just 19 matches.

Maloney played for Dee technical director Gordon Strachan for Celtic and the national team.

Talks with him broke down in 2022 with the Dark Blues instead appointing Gary Bowyer to lead their Championship promotion chase.