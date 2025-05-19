Dundee sack manager Tony Docherty after securing top-flight safety as potential successor emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sack manager Tony Docherty after securing top-flight safety as potential successor emerges

The Dark Blues say results this season did not meet 'standards expected'.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty has left Dundee after two years in charge. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee have sacked manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues secured safety from relegation on the final day of the Premiership season with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later, Docherty and his backroom staff have been relieved of their duties after results did not meet “standards expected”.

‘Restructure’

A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that manager Tony Docherty, Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have been relieved of their duties at the football club with immediate effect.

“Sunday’s result confirmed the club’s place in the Scottish Premiership for next season.

Tony Docherty and assistant manage Stuart Taylor have left Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Tony Docherty and assistant manage Stuart Taylor have left Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club.

“With the club finishing the season in 10th position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tony, Stuart, Alan and Graeme for all of the work they have put into the club during their time at Dundee FC.

“We wish them all the best for the future.

“The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately.

“The club shall be making no further comment at this time.”

Shaun Maloney
Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney could be the man to take over at Dens.

Dundee’s restructuring plans could see former Celtic and Scotland attacker Shaun Maloney take over in Docherty’s place.

The Dark Blues are keen on Maloney, who is out of work after being sacked by Wigan Athletic in March.

He spent just over two years with in charge of the Latics after a short stint at Hibs ended after just 19 matches.

Maloney played for Dee technical director Gordon Strachan for Celtic and the national team.

Talks with him broke down in 2022 with the Dark Blues instead appointing Gary Bowyer to lead their Championship promotion chase.

Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee defeated Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron signed off in perfect fashion. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron is mobbed by team-mates and fans after securing victory over St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Dundee celebrate Scott Tiffoney's opening goal against Ross County on Wednesday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
