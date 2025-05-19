LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee sacking Tony Docherty was no shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee sacking Tony Docherty was no shock

The Dark Blues announced the end of Docherty's reign less than 24 hours after their last-day victory over St Johnstone.

Tony Docherty is dejected after Dundee's defeat to Motherwell.
Tony Docherty was sacked by Dundee less than 24 hours after the last game of the season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

That football is a ruthless business shouldn’t shock anybody – including those surprised by Dundee’s decision to sack Tony Docherty.

The bottom line is simple: this season hasn’t been good enough from the Dark Blues’ point of view.

Yes, Docherty did really well over the last few weeks to rally his players and ultimately lead them away from the play-off spot and to safety from relegation.

But in the grand scheme of things, Dundee would have been expecting to have a much better season than that.

In fact, they would have been aiming to have a better season than they had last year, when they finished in the top six.

The fact that they were just five points shy of a European place would have been at the front of everyone’s minds when they were setting new targets for this term.

Lyall Cameron’s (No 10) double helped cement Dundee’s Premiership status in Perth. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Even without knowing exactly what they were, it feels a pretty safe bet to suggest they got nowhere near them.

Were there mitigating factors? Yes. Bad referee calls? Absolutely. Unlucky breaks? No doubt.

But after 38 games, the table has Dundee in 10th place, after a fight to cement safety that went all the way to the final day of the season.

For a club scarred by a few relegations in recent memory – but also one with big plans for the future that will be aided by a solid period of top flight stability – that’s too close for comfort.

Now, I think Tony Docherty is a fantastic coach and a top manager.

He will have learned a huge amount from his first year as a boss in his own right, when things went well.

He’ll have then learned even more this time around, when his team’s form has been more bitty and challenges have been bigger.

Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee defeated Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty celebrates after leading Dundee to a derby win over United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

But it’s a results business – and you only need to suffer a handful of poor ones to find yourself under pressure.

Some will say Tony Docherty deserved more time at Dens Park – another summer to recharge and retool for another crack at the top six (and possibly even Europe).

But Dundee’s owners have shown themselves before to be comfortable with “shock” managerial changes.

Gary Bowyer’s removal in May 2023, on the same day he was named Championship Manager of the Year, having led the Dee to the title and promotion, laid down one hell of a marker.

Sacking Docherty shows they’re still not sentimental.

Whoever’s next will at least be able to say they knew what they were getting into.

