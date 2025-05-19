Tony Docherty’s Dundee sacking slammed by Sky Sports pundit as fans react to manager axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty’s Dundee sacking slammed by Sky Sports pundit as fans react to manager axe

Dee supporters are split on the decision taken by Dens Park chief John Nelms.

By Reporter
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee defeated Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Dundee’s sacking of Tony Docherty.

Former Dark Blues striker Tam McManus also criticised the decision to axe Docherty, whose side secured Premiership safety on Sunday with a win over St Johnstone.

Sutton wrote on X: “Dundee sacking Tony Docherty is absolutely ridiculous…”

McManus added: “Harsh as f***.

Chris Sutton
“Fantastic first season [at Dundee] to finish top six then, granted, a poor season this one.

“But it was always going to be tougher. He should have IMO been given another season, with surely a bit of credit in bank.”

‘Had to happen’

Dundee released a statement on Monday morning saying former Aberdeen No2 Docherty and his backroom staff have been relieved of their duties because results did not meet “standards expected”.

Sutton’s former Celtic team-mate Shaun Maloney has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacancy.

Dee supporters are split on the decision taken by Dens Park chief John Nelms.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
@Greggs1893 wrote: “Had to happen. Thanks for everything Doc.”

@RyanC03 said: “Disappointed to see him go if I’m honest.

“The way the league is, a poor recruitment window or two and you’ll be down there [in the relegation zone].

“Not much luck with injuries. Would’ve given him another year but let’s see what the club have lined up.”

‘I hope I’m wrong’

@brougher1 wrote: “Said I’d be cool if he stayed or went. But now it’s happened, I’m actually a wee bit down about it.”

@bofabaz said: “Only @Dundee FC…In my view, the most competent and best manager we’ve had since [Archie] Knox, [Don] Mackay and Jocky Scott.”

@SorareOnABudget added: “I didn’t think the board would pull the trigger on this but it is the right move in my opinion.”

Former Dundee general manager Greg Fenton said he was “gutted” to see the Dundee management team leave.

@calumkinnear11 called it “a mental decision”.

He wrote: “Underperformed with poor recruitment but retained league status and gave us a platform to improve on it next season.

“Deserved the chance to right the wrongs. Personally I think they’ll regret it. I hope I’m wrong.

“All the best Doc.”

 

Conversation