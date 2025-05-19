Tony Docherty’s Dundee sacking slammed by Sky Sports pundit as fans react to manager axe

Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Dundee’s sacking of Tony Docherty.

Former Dark Blues striker Tam McManus also criticised the decision to axe Docherty, whose side secured Premiership safety on Sunday with a win over St Johnstone.

Sutton wrote on X: “Dundee sacking Tony Docherty is absolutely ridiculous…”

McManus added: “Harsh as f***.

“Fantastic first season [at Dundee] to finish top six then, granted, a poor season this one.

“But it was always going to be tougher. He should have IMO been given another season, with surely a bit of credit in bank.”

‘Had to happen’

Dundee released a statement on Monday morning saying former Aberdeen No2 Docherty and his backroom staff have been relieved of their duties because results did not meet “standards expected”.

Sutton’s former Celtic team-mate Shaun Maloney has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacancy.

Dee supporters are split on the decision taken by Dens Park chief John Nelms.

@Greggs1893 wrote: “Had to happen. Thanks for everything Doc.”

@RyanC03 said: “Disappointed to see him go if I’m honest.

“The way the league is, a poor recruitment window or two and you’ll be down there [in the relegation zone].

“Not much luck with injuries. Would’ve given him another year but let’s see what the club have lined up.”

‘I hope I’m wrong’

@brougher1 wrote: “Said I’d be cool if he stayed or went. But now it’s happened, I’m actually a wee bit down about it.”

@bofabaz said: “Only @Dundee FC…In my view, the most competent and best manager we’ve had since [Archie] Knox, [Don] Mackay and Jocky Scott.”

@SorareOnABudget added: “I didn’t think the board would pull the trigger on this but it is the right move in my opinion.”

Former Dundee general manager Greg Fenton said he was “gutted” to see the Dundee management team leave.

@calumkinnear11 called it “a mental decision”.

He wrote: “Underperformed with poor recruitment but retained league status and gave us a platform to improve on it next season.

“Deserved the chance to right the wrongs. Personally I think they’ll regret it. I hope I’m wrong.

“All the best Doc.”