Dundee star Simon Murray’s international chances addressed by Scotland boss Steve Clarke

The Dark Blues frontman has been touted for an international call after a super season at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has not closed the door on Dundee striker Simon Murray’s chances of a maiden international call-up.

The national team boss unveiled his squad for June friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein on Monday.

Despite a stellar season at Dens Park that saw Murray finish the season as the top-scoring Scotsman in the Premiership, the Dundee star was not included.

Clamour has grown for the 33-year-old to be included in the summer friendlies after scoring 22 goals in all competitions over the past season.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: PA

Clarke admits he has been keeping a close eye on the Dens striker but has gone for younger options in his final squad.

He said: “Simon’s had a great season but I just felt this was an opportunity to look at younger players rather than Simon, who has been around a long time.

“He’s had a fantastic season at Dundee and you are always close. I’m always looking.

“I think I’ve shown that I’m prepared to bring in players. If you look through my time in charge, I’ve never been shy of bringing in for example an Andy Considine towards the end of his career.

“If the moment was there and the timing was right and the situation was right then someone like Simon could have made the squad but this time was a chance to look at younger players.”

