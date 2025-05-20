Dundee FC reveal fresh A90 junction plan for new stadium proposal

Dundee have submitted fresh plans for a new junction allowing access to the club’s proposed stadium at Camperdown.

A planning in principle application lodged last February detailed proposals to have an access road directly from the A90 into the complex.

The junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout, providing access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

However, the proposal has been a contentious aspect of the stadium application – and led to an extraordinary public spat between Transport Scotland and club chief John Nelms.

Its design was drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra, who are working on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings – the company set up by Nelms and chairman Tim Keyes to build the new stadium.

What is Transport Scotland saying?

Systra say the design of the proposed junction was shaped by feedback given by Transport Scotland in 2018.

However, following the submission of the transport assessment, transport chiefs raised concerns the junction did not meet national highways standards.

Systra was then advised to submit a departure from standard (DfS) application.

This refers to the instances where the design, construction or operational practices deviate from established guidelines, regulations or industry standards.

The DfS was subsequently lodged in November last year.

Responding to the application, Transport Scotland noted the following concerns:

The non-standard provision of a “lane-gain” from an at-grade junction, which does not allow joining vehicles to accelerate close to mainline speed prior to entry and weaving, and the implications of this

Visibility of the proposed junction from the approaching eastbound A90, which is not addressed in the application, but which appears to be non-standard

What amendments have been made?

Transport chiefs subsequently suggested an alternative access junction in the form of a priority junction arrangement should be considered.

However, Systra say they explored and discounted this option. Instead, they have undertaken “further refinement” of the original junction plans.

The amendments are summarised below:

Junction has been moved west by approximately 40m to provide adequate weaving length and a nosing to ensure that vehicles have an opportunity to get up to speed when merging with Kingsway traffic

New speed limit signage has been added to make clear to drivers entering and

exiting the site that posted speeds are 30mph and 50mph, respectively

The length of the merge lane has been increased to 40m, thereby affording drivers re-joining the A90 greater opportunity to gain speed

High-friction surfacing has been added to the left-in bend for vehicles entering the site

The established pedestrian link has been rerouted such that associated guardrails no longer compromise forward visibility of eastbound drivers on the A90

What happens now?

The Dark blues are still waiting for the stadium application to be placed on Dundee City Council’s planning committee agenda.

The next scheduled meeting of the committee is June 16. If it not discussed at this meeting, the earliest a decision is likely to be made is August 11.

Systra also say a number other “transport points” in the application are yet to be fully addressed.

These include matters relating to off-site car parking and traffic modelling – and will be addressed upon the approval of the application.