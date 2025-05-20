Dundee FC reveal fresh A90 junction plan for new stadium proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC reveal fresh A90 junction plan for new stadium proposal

By Laura Devlin
An artist impression of how the new stadium could look. Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC.
Dundee have submitted fresh plans for a new junction allowing access to the club’s proposed stadium at Camperdown.

A planning in principle application lodged last February detailed proposals to have an access road directly from the A90 into the complex.

The junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout, providing access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

However, the proposal has been a contentious aspect of the stadium application – and led to an extraordinary public spat between Transport Scotland and club chief John Nelms.

Its design was drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra, who are working on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings – the company set up by Nelms and chairman Tim Keyes to build the new stadium.

What is Transport Scotland saying?

Systra say the design of the proposed junction was shaped by feedback given by Transport Scotland in 2018.

However, following the submission of the transport assessment, transport chiefs raised concerns the junction did not meet national highways standards.

Systra was then advised to submit a departure from standard (DfS) application.

This refers to the instances where the design, construction or operational practices deviate from established guidelines, regulations or industry standards.

The original proposed layout of the junction at the entrance to Camperdown Park for Dundee FC’s proposed stadium. Supplied by Systra/Dundee FC.

The DfS was subsequently lodged in November last year.

Responding to the application, Transport Scotland noted the following concerns:

  • The non-standard provision of a “lane-gain” from an at-grade junction, which does not allow joining vehicles to accelerate close to mainline speed prior to entry and weaving, and the implications of this
  • Visibility of the proposed junction from the approaching eastbound A90, which is not addressed in the application, but which appears to be non-standard

What amendments have been made?

Transport chiefs subsequently suggested an alternative access junction in the form of a priority junction arrangement should be considered.

However, Systra say they explored and discounted this option. Instead, they have undertaken “further refinement” of the original junction plans.

The amendments are summarised below:

  • Junction has been moved west by approximately 40m to provide adequate weaving length and a nosing to ensure that vehicles have an opportunity to get up to speed when merging with Kingsway traffic
  • New speed limit signage has been added to make clear to drivers entering and
    exiting the site that posted speeds are 30mph and 50mph, respectively
The revised junction plan. Image: Systra.
  • The length of the merge lane has been increased to 40m, thereby affording drivers re-joining the A90 greater opportunity to gain speed
  • High-friction surfacing has been added to the left-in bend for vehicles entering the site
  • The established pedestrian link has been rerouted such that associated guardrails no longer compromise forward visibility of eastbound drivers on the A90

What happens now?

The Dark blues are still waiting for the stadium application to be placed on Dundee City Council’s planning committee agenda.

The next scheduled meeting of the committee is June 16. If it not discussed at this meeting, the earliest a decision is likely to be made is August 11.

Systra also say a number other “transport points” in the application are yet to be fully  addressed.

These include matters relating to off-site car parking and traffic modelling – and will be addressed upon the approval of the application.

