Dundee’s departing stars: Who is leaving and who is in limbo amid wait for new manager?

Courier Sport details what the future holds for all out of contract players.

Lyall Cameron signed off in perfect fashion. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron signed off in perfect fashion at St Johnstone while Scott Tiffoney's Dundee contract is also expiring. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By George Cran

The summer ahead will be busy at Dundee but how many of last season’s squad will be sticking around?

It is a big question every summer, even bigger now the Dark Blues are also on the search for a new manager.

Tony Docherty was sacked on Monday morning and now any contract talks with players are on hold until a new boss is in place.

So who has already decided to depart and which Dundee stars are left in limbo?

Confirmed departures:

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron scored 33 times for Dundee FC across the last three seasons but is departing for Rangers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Cameron signed a pre-contract deal with Rangers in February and will join up with the Light Blues for pre-season training.

The 22-year-old, though, will be joining another club without a manager after caretaker Barry Ferguson left Ibrox.

Adam Legzdins

Adam Legzdins
Adam Legzdins has moved behind the scenes at Dens Park. Image: David Young

After a 20-year playing career, goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has switched to an operations role behind the scenes at Dens Park.

Legzdins remained a signed player throughout the last campaign in case of a goalkeeping emergency.

Seun Adewumi

Loan star Oluwaseun Adewumi receives The Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year from Dundee coach Scott Robertson. Image: David Young

Dundee’s Young Player of the Year has returned to parent club Burnley after a loan spell that yielded five goals and five assists in the Premiership.

As a young player his form fluctuated but there is no doubting the Austrian’s potential.

Seb Palmer-Houlden

The Bristol City striker became a fan favourite on loan at Dens Park with his strong running and endless effort.

Nine goals in all competitions was a decent return from 20 starts and 19 sub appearances with many of his latter displays coming as a right winger.

Ziyad Larkeche

Ziyad Larkeche has enjoyed a fine season on loan at Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche has enjoyed a fine season on loan at Dundee FC but will be departing as his loan ends. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The Frenchman had big shoes to fill as a loanee left-back after Owen Beck’s impact last season.

He did just that, becoming a key man for Dundee throughout the season and endearing himself to the Dens crowd with his tenacity and attacking threat.

That was demonstrated in his final act as a Dundee player, sprinting down the line in the 95th minute, cutting inside and winning a penalty.

Larkeche returns to QPR where he is under contract until next summer.

Offered new deals:

Jordan McGhee

McGhee was one of eight players offered a contract extension last autumn but is expected to join Motherwell at the end of his deal.

That would bring his six years at the club to an end that included two promotions, including the 2022/23 Championship title.

Scott Tiffoney

Winger Tiffoney has shown his value in the final few matches of the season, scoring a key opener against Ross County on Wednesday and impressing against St Johnstone on the final day.

That could be his last match as a Dee, though, with his contract ending this summer.

He has an offer of an extension on the table but has said throughout the campaign he would decide his future at the end of the season.

That could now be delayed further as he waits to see who gets the Dundee manager job.

Josh Mulligan

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Most Dees are resigned to losing academy graduate Mulligan this summer.

His contract is at an end and clubs are circling following the best individual season of his career.

Rangers, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion have all been credited with interest while there is also a Dundee offer on the table to ponder – he’s a man in demand this summer.

Mo Sylla

French midfielder Sylla is another who has been offered a contract extension at the club but as yet hasn’t signed.

His displays over the past two seasons have attracted interest from fellow Premiership clubs and no doubt beyond these shores.

Antonio Portales

Mexican defender Antonio Portales has become a big character in the Dens Park dressing-room.

Despite twice saying he’d be more than happy to stay and sign an extension to his current deal, that hasn’t yet come to pass.

In limbo:

Joe Shaughnessy

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy is out of contract this summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Club captain Joe Shaughnessy may have played his last game for the club.

His absence was a major reason for Dundee’s struggles throughout the campaign as he recovered from a major knee injury.

Due to his injury, Shaughnessy wasn’t included in the group of players offered extensions before the turn of the year.

Now he’ll have to wait to see what the new manager thinks before signing or moving on.

Charlie Reilly

After a relentlessly injury-hit first season at Dundee, Reilly showed in the second half of the campaign that he can stay fit for an extended period.

Often a useful option off the bench, Reilly’s deal has now ended with no offer of an extension as yet.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Scott Fraser has had a season to forget thanks to injury and could be departing Dundee FC this summer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Fraser was a big signing last September, brought in to fill the void left by Luke McCowan’s departure.

However, injury has kept him out for the majority of the season and he finished the campaign having made just one start for the club.

After two injury-hit campaigns, Fraser needs a pre-season in the legs ahead of next term. Whether that is at Dundee remains to be seen.

Under contract for next season:

Goalkeepers: Jon McCracken, Trevor Carson, Harry Sharp

Defenders: Ethan Ingram, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley, Imari Samuels, Billy Koumetio, Luke Graham, Aaron Donnelly.

Midfielders: Fin Robertson, Cesar Garza (loan until January), Victor Lopez (loan until January).

Strikers: Simon Murray

Conversation