Lyall Cameron bids farewell to Dundee as he picks out ‘special’ moment at Dens

The Dark Blues have thanked Cameron and three loan players as they return to their parent clubs.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron's final touch as a Dundee player saw him find the net from the penalty spot. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee have thanked Lyall Cameron for his service as he bid farewell to the Dark Blues.

The 22-year-old academy graduate enjoyed a stellar three years as a senior player at the club, helping fire the Dee to the Championship title in 2023 and scoring 33 goals from midfield.

Cameron became the first Dundee player ever to win all three player awards at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, picking up the Player, Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year accolades.

In his first top-flight campaign, the Scotland U/21 star was nominated for PFA Scotland and the Scottish Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year awards.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
His displays at Dens Park drew the interest of Rangers and he will join the Ibrox club this summer.

‘Proud’

Cameron was quick to thank Dundee fans for their support over the years.

He said: “It seems a long time ago since I made my competitive debut for the club against Raith in the League Cup at 16.

“I’ve learnt a lot since then and I am proud to have played as many games as I have for Dundee.

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
“I have decided that now is the time to move on, and I want to thank everyone at the club who I’ve worked with over the years.

“I want to thank the fans who supported me until the very end and the ovation at the last home game was special to me and my family.

“I was delighted to end my time at Dundee on a high and help the team secure Premiership football next year.”

Dundee have also thanked departing loan players Ziyad Larkeche, Seun Adewumi and Seb Palmer-Houlden after they returned to parent clubs.

Conversation