Jordan McGhee’s Dundee departure confirmed as long-serving star says ‘all good things must end’

Jordan McGhee says “all good things must come to an end” after he said his goodbyes to Dundee FC.

The 28-year-old spent six years at Dens Park and played under four managers, winning promotion twice.

The former Hearts and Falkirk defender played 197 times for the Dark Blues, scoring 21 goals.

McGhee was Dundee’s Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season for the club and this term won the Goal of the Season award for a fine strike at Dundee United.

He played a key role in the 2020/21 promotion through the play-offs after being transformed into an effective box-to-box midfielder, scoring three goals across the semi-final and final.

And in the past two Premiership seasons he has notched 10 goals for Dundee, including a double in the 4-2 win at Tannadice in March.

‘Rollercoaster’

The versatile defender is expected to join Motherwell this summer.

“All good things must come to an end,” McGhee said.

“I feel the time has come to move on and face a fresh challenge in my career.

“It’s been a rollercoaster since I joined almost six years ago and what a journey it’s been together.

“Thank you to all my teammates over the years, managers, the amazing staff behind the scenes and the fans for your continued support through the highs and lows.

“We’ve shared some amazing memories together. Ones that I’ll never forget.”