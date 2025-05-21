Jordan McGhee’s Dundee departure confirmed as long-serving star says ‘all good things must end’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Jordan McGhee’s Dundee departure confirmed as long-serving star says ‘all good things must end’

The versatile defender spent six years at Dens Park and is expected to join Motherwell.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jordan McGhee has bid farewell to Dundee after six seasons. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Jordan McGhee says “all good things must come to an end” after he said his goodbyes to Dundee FC.

The 28-year-old spent six years at Dens Park and played under four managers, winning promotion twice.

The former Hearts and Falkirk defender played 197 times for the Dark Blues, scoring 21 goals.

McGhee was Dundee’s Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season for the club and this term won the Goal of the Season award for a fine strike at Dundee United.

Jordan McGhee celebrates a key goal in the Championship. Image: SNS.
Jordan McGhee celebrates a key goal in the Championship promotion race. Image: SNS.

He played a key role in the 2020/21 promotion through the play-offs after being transformed into an effective box-to-box midfielder, scoring three goals across the semi-final and final.

And in the past two Premiership seasons he has notched 10 goals for Dundee, including a double in the 4-2 win at Tannadice in March.

‘Rollercoaster’

The versatile defender is expected to join Motherwell this summer.

“All good things must come to an end,” McGhee said.

“I feel the time has come to move on and face a fresh challenge in my career.

Dundee's Jordan McGHee celebrates his second goal of the game
Jordan McGHee celebrates his second goal against Dundee United – a strike that would win Goal of the Season. Image: SNS

“It’s been a rollercoaster since I joined almost six years ago and what a journey it’s been together.

“Thank you to all my teammates over the years, managers, the amazing staff behind the scenes and the fans for your continued support through the highs and lows.

“We’ve shared some amazing memories together. Ones that I’ll never forget.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
JIM SPENCE: New Dundee manager must lift Dark Blues out of United's shadow
Temuri Ketsbaia
EXCLUSIVE: Temuri Ketsbaia throws hat into ring for Dundee manager job
4
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee legend on surprise at Tony Docherty sacking: 'You shouldn't be judged on overachieving'
4
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Former Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden joins new club after Bristol City departure
John Nelms
Dundee new manager latest as Dark Blues search for Tony Docherty successor
11
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee's Aaron Donnelly earns summer international call up
2
Tony Docherty's time at Dundee is up. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Inside Dundee's rollercoaster campaign - the dark blue man of steel, transfer trouble and…
3
Lyall Cameron's final touch as a Dundee player saw him find the net from the penalty spot. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Lyall Cameron bids farewell to Dundee as he picks out 'special' moment at Dens
Lyall Cameron signed off in perfect fashion. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Dundee's departing stars: Who is leaving and who is in limbo amid wait for…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
Dundee FC reveal fresh A90 junction plan for new stadium proposal
4

Conversation