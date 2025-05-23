Dundee legend on surprise at Tony Docherty sacking: ‘You shouldn’t be judged on overachieving’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee legend on surprise at Tony Docherty sacking: ‘You shouldn’t be judged on overachieving’

Dens Park owners 'must have realism', says former Dark Blues player and manager.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty's two years as Dundee manager were ended on Monday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Sacked Dundee boss Tony Docherty shouldn’t have been “judged for overachieving”, insists Dens Park legend Barry Smith.

The Dark Blues fired Docherty on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after securing Premiership safety with a win at St Johnstone.

A difficult second season saw them finish in 10th place, just one spot above the relegation zone.

That was after Docherty led Dundee to the club’s second top-six finish in the past 20 years.

The decision shocked Smith, a former manager at Dens Park and the man third on the club’s all-time appearance list.

He said: “I think everybody was quite surprised.

Former Dundee boss Barry Smith.
Barry Smith was Dundee boss from 2010-13 and played 433 times for the club over 11 seasons.

“You don’t know the expectation that was set initially this season.

“Last season they finished in the top six, probably overachieved, and I don’t think you should be judged for overachieving, if that’s what they set the target at this season.

“It is a bit of a surprise. They are still in the league, it’s the first time they’ve been three years in a row in the Premiership for a while.

“In that sense, they have done their job.

“Should they be higher up the league? Probably they would expect to be a wee bit higher but they conceded too many goals.

“But by the same token they are still in the league and they can still build on that for next season.”

‘There has to be realism’

He added: “I think there has got to be realism to it. I don’t know what the budgets are and what the budgets are for the other teams.

“I guarantee it is not the same as Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts. So to get into the top six is a massive achievement.

“I don’t think you should consider saying ‘we want to stay in the league’. Ultimately you set off with that target and then you look to get as high as you can from there.

John Nelms
Dundee chief John Nelms is searching for a new manager. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I don’t think you should be judged on that first season. The second season is always more difficult when you’ve been promoted.

“Given what Aberdeen and Hibs did this season, it shows Dundee are where they should be at this present time.

“But if you have stability then you are able to build on it. Changing a manager after two years makes it more difficult.

“The new manager might be starting from block one again rather than building on what you’ve already got.”

‘Easy solve’

Smith joined two other former Dundee players in Tam McManus and Scott Allan on PLZ’s The Footballer’s Football Show.

Allan spent six months at Dens Park under Neil McCann’s management and pointed to the loss of Luke McCowan as a mitigating factor for Docherty.

“I was (shocked). I think at a club like Dundee you want that continuity,” he said.

Scott Allan had a loan spell with Dundee in 2017
Scott Allan had a loan spell with Dundee in 2017. Image: SNS

“Like Barry says, they overachieved last season. They lost Luke McCowan, a captain and a player who was the real focal point of the Dundee team.

“I think looking at them in terms of performance, they always looked like they would score goals. It was plain to see they were conceding goals but, for me, that would have been an easy solve come this summer.

“Tony Docherty would have known what he needed to build this team going into next season so for me it was a huge surprise.”

‘Yo-yo club’

McManus spent 18 months with Dundee after signing in January 2005, endearing himself to the support with a derby goal at Dundee United.

He added: “When you go in and do as well as Tony did in the first season, they have been a bit of a yo-yo club over the past 15, 20 years.

“I played with them in the Premier League and then the Championship. They had more than a few seasons in the Championship then back up and back down straight away.

“I just think when you finish top six in the first season, that bar, the supporters think we should be top six this season.

“They got a wee bit of a bounce from coming up from the Championship, a winning mentality coming up and I felt this season was going to be much more difficult.

“I was shocked at it but the Dundee owners pay the bills and make the decisions.

“It will be interesting to see where they go next.”

