Dundee FC Former Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden joins new club after Bristol City departure The striker scored nine goals last season at Dens Park. By George Cran May 23 2025, 11:23am Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice last August. Image: SNS Seb Palmer-Houlden has wasted little time in sorting a summer move after his loan spell at Dundee came to an end. The speedy frontman joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan from Bristol City last summer. He endeared himself to fans at Dens Park with his hard running and eye for goal. The 21-year-old scored five times in his first six matches for Dundee and would finish the campaign on nine goals in all competitions. One of those early goals came in a fierce derby draw at rivals Dundee United. He scored in victories over Kilmarnock and St Johnstone in the Premiership and took on a new position late in the campaign, playing as a right winger rather than striker. Seb Palmer-Houlden was a popular player at Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS His time on loan came to an end last Sunday as he helped the Dark Blues retain their top-flight status. Now he has left parent club Bristol City to join League Two Gillingham on a three-year deal. The Gills manager Gareth Ainsworth said: "Seb is a player we have been looking at for a while now and there was a lot of competition for his signature. "He has a bright future in the game, he's quick, hardworking, and knows where the goal is. "I think all Gills fans will enjoy watching him."
