Former Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden joins new club after Bristol City departure

The striker scored nine goals last season at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice last August. Image: SNS

Seb Palmer-Houlden has wasted little time in sorting a summer move after his loan spell at Dundee came to an end.

The speedy frontman joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan from Bristol City last summer.

He endeared himself to fans at Dens Park with his hard running and eye for goal.

The 21-year-old scored five times in his first six matches for Dundee and would finish the campaign on nine goals in all competitions.

One of those early goals came in a fierce derby draw at rivals Dundee United.

He scored in victories over Kilmarnock and St Johnstone in the Premiership and took on a new position late in the campaign, playing as a right winger rather than striker.

Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden was a popular player at Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

His time on loan came to an end last Sunday as he helped the Dark Blues retain their top-flight status.

Now he has left parent club Bristol City to join League Two Gillingham on a three-year deal.

The Gills manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “Seb is a player we have been looking at for a while now and there was a lot of competition for his signature.

“He has a bright future in the game, he’s quick, hardworking, and knows where the goal is.

“I think all Gills fans will enjoy watching him.”

