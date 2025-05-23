EXCLUSIVE: Temuri Ketsbaia throws hat into ring for Dundee manager job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Temuri Ketsbaia throws hat into ring for Dundee manager job

The Dens Park club are searching for a new boss after Tony Docherty was sacked on Monday.

Temuri Ketsbaia
Ex-Dundee player Temuri Ketsbaia visited Dens Park in 2014 as Georgia faced Scotland at Hampden.
By George Cran

Former Dundee star Temuri Ketsbaia has expressed his interest in the vacant Dundee manager job.

The former Newcastle, Wolves and Georgia midfielder has built up an impressive CV across 20 years as a manager.

In his first role he led Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta to two league titles, a cup and the group stage of the Champions League.

He replaced future Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde at Olympiakos but would leave after just five months and would go on to manage Greek side AEK Athens.

Ketsbaia also managed the Georgia national team between 2009 and 2014 and was most recently in charge of Cyprus.

Temuri Ketsbaia in action for Dundee in 2002 against St Johnstone
Temuri Ketsbaia in action for Dundee in 2002.

Now, though, he’s on the lookout for a new challenge and a return to Scotland is very much of interest.

Ketsbaia joined Dundee in 2001, signing for Ivano Bonetti following the departure of Claudio Caniggia.

He would make 25 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring six times, and has fond memories of his time at Dens Park. He would return to play for the club again in Julian Speroni’s testimonial at Crystal Palace in 2015.

‘Loved my time there’

So would a return as manager interest Ketsbaia?

“Yes, I am interested,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

Ketsbaia and Nelms
Then-Georgia manager Temuri Ketsbaia meets Dundee managing director Temuri Ketsbaia at Dens Park in 2014. Image: Bob Douglas/DCT

“I have watched how Dundee have done in the past seasons, where they finished in the league.

“I loved my time there, I played with many great players and they played me all the time which I enjoyed! There were lots of Italians and Argentines and Paraguayans, I liked it.

“I have worked in Cyprus and Greece but would like to try something new.

“I know Dundee have ambition and I am very interested in the job there.”

Candidates

Dens Park chiefs plan to take time to consider their options in appointing a new manager.

Tony Docherty was sacked on Monday morning a day after securing Premiership safety.

Shaun Maloney remains the frontrunner for the role and has also expressed interest in speaking with Dundee.

Former Dens captain Charlie Adam would also be interested in speaking to his former club while Linfield boss David Healy has distanced himself from links to the vacancy.

Among the bookies favourites are Ayr manager Scott Brown and Celtic assistant John Kennedy.

Conversation