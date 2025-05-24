Dundee FC hero says there are diamonds in Dark Blues academy

Dundee’s academy is “going strong” says Dens Park legend Barry Smith.

Smith played 433 times for the Dark Blues over 11 seasons and went on to manage the club between 2010 and 2013.

His coaching career has taken him to Alloa, Raith Rovers, Brechin City and Pittsburgh.

However, between jobs Smith has often stepped in to work with the Dundee academy setup.

He has returned to help coach the dark blue youngsters once more.

And he has predicted there are some stars in the making at Dens Park.

“I’m currently in helping with the Dundee academy. I’ve always done that, gone back into the academy, to give something back,” he told PLZ.

“The academy is going really well.

“The U/18s were in the Scottish Youth Cup Final, the U/16s and the U/13s won the CAS Cup last weekend.

“It is going strong, going in the right direction. They just need that pathway into the first team, which I’m sure will happen.

“The school [St John’s RC High School] has made a massive difference, the U/16s have been in for four years now and I can see a massive difference technically.

“There are two in that U/16 team I would suggest if they aren’t playing in Dundee’s team, they’ll be somewhere else.

“Very good players.”