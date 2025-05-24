Dundee FC hero says there are diamonds in Dark Blues academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC hero says there are diamonds in Dark Blues academy

Dark Blues legend Barry Smith is back working with the club's youngsters.

By George Cran
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee's U/18 team reached the Youth Cup Final this season - there are more gems in the younger age groups too. Image: David Young

Dundee’s academy is “going strong” says Dens Park legend Barry Smith.

Smith played 433 times for the Dark Blues over 11 seasons and went on to manage the club between 2010 and 2013.

His coaching career has taken him to Alloa, Raith Rovers, Brechin City and Pittsburgh.

However, between jobs Smith has often stepped in to work with the Dundee academy setup.

He has returned to help coach the dark blue youngsters once more.

And he has predicted there are some stars in the making at Dens Park.

Barry Smith celebrates
Barry Smith played 433 times for Dundee.

“I’m currently in helping with the Dundee academy. I’ve always done that, gone back into the academy, to give something back,” he told PLZ.

“The academy is going really well.

“The U/18s were in the Scottish Youth Cup Final, the U/16s and the U/13s won the CAS Cup last weekend.

“It is going strong, going in the right direction. They just need that pathway into the first team, which I’m sure will happen.

“The school [St John’s RC High School] has made a massive difference, the U/16s have been in for four years now and I can see a massive difference technically.

“There are two in that U/16 team I would suggest if they aren’t playing in Dundee’s team, they’ll be somewhere else.

“Very good players.”

