Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Shaun Maloney keen to bring veteran Scotland striker to Dundee – if he lands Dens manager job

The Dark Blues are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Tony Docherty last week.

By George Cran
Shaun Maloney
Shaun Maloney is frontrunner for the Dundee manager job. Image: PA

Shaun Maloney is already working on signings as he bids to hit the ground running if he lands the Dundee manager job.

The former Celtic and Aston Villa star remains the big favourite to succeed Tony Docherty after he was sacked last Monday.

The Dark Blues cited poor results as the reason for making a change and have since embarked on the process of finding a new manager to take the club forward.

Maloney has been the frontrunner from the off. He had talks with the club back in 2022 before they broke down and Dundee chiefs appointed Gary Bowyer.

Tony Docherty's time at Dundee is up. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty was sacked by Dundee last Monday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

That was after he’d left his short stint in spell at Hibs but before spending over two years in charge at Wigan during a turbulent time at his old club.

He was sacked by the Latics in March and is keen to return to management at Dundee.

Former Scotland striker

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that Maloney “will return as Dundee boss” and wants to bring former Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes with him.

Rhodes is a free agent this summer with his contract at Blackpool expiring.

Now 35, Rhodes scored three goals for Scotland in 14 caps and has had a prolific career in the English lower leagues, scoring 248 times across 18 years.

Jordan Rhodes finished the season on loan at Mansfield Town. Image: Lindsey Parnaby/Shutterstock
Jordan Rhodes finished the season on loan at Mansfield Town. Image: Lindsey Parnaby/Shutterstock

Last season he scored 15 in 32 games while on loan with the Tangerines in League One but only managed three in 28 appearances this campaign before ending the season on loan at Mansfield Town.

There he scored once in 14 matches as The Stags finished 17th.

Despite strong links to Maloney, Dundee maintain they are undergoing a thorough recruitment process and will speak to other candidates over the coming days.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed on Friday that former Newcastle and Wolves star Temuri Ketsbaia, who spent a season at Dens Park, wants the job.

Everton coach Charlie Adam is also keen to talk to the club while the likes of Ayr boss Scott Brown and Celtic assistant John Kennedy have been listed high in the bookmaker’s favourites.

