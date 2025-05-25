EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam open to discussions about vacant Dundee manager job

Charlie Adam is open to talks about the vacant Dundee manager’s job, Courier Sport understands.

The Dark Blues are on the lookout for a new boss following the sacking of Tony Docherty last week.

Former Celtic, Wigan and Scotland star Shaun Maloney is the bookies’ favourite to take charge, and has reportedly lined up ex-Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes to assist him at Dens Park.

However, Maloney’s is not the only name in the frame.

Another former Dee, in Georgian ex-midfield maestro Temuri Ketsbaia, has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed Docherty, who was removed from his job after last season’s disappointing 10th placed Premiership finish.

And Charlie Adam is another ex-star keen to try to take Dundee forward.

Adam, who starred for Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and the Dee in stellar playing career, is currently set piece coach at Everton.

But Courier Sport understands he is keen to pursue management, having cut his teeth in the dugout with Fleetwood Town, and the prospect of taking charge at Dens Park is an attractive one.

Adam’s history at Dens Park, both as a player – where he captained the club to promotion to the Premiership in 2021 – and as a life-long supporter, would make him a popular choice amongst fans.

Dundee chiefs plan to consider their options carefully before appointing a new manager, with Celtic legend Scott Brown and Hoops assistant John Kennedy also linked with the job.