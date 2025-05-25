EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam open to discussions about vacant Dundee manager job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam open to discussions about vacant Dundee manager job

The former Liverpool, Stoke and Dark Blues star grew up supporting the Dens Park side.

Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam: Ex-Dundee star harbours dugout dreams. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
By Sean Hamilton

Charlie Adam is open to talks about the vacant Dundee manager’s job, Courier Sport understands.

The Dark Blues are on the lookout for a new boss following the sacking of Tony Docherty last week.

Former Celtic, Wigan and Scotland star Shaun Maloney is the bookies’ favourite to take charge, and has reportedly lined up ex-Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes to assist him at Dens Park.

However, Maloney’s is not the only name in the frame.

Another former Dee, in Georgian ex-midfield maestro Temuri Ketsbaia, has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed Docherty, who was removed from his job after last season’s disappointing 10th placed Premiership finish.

Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.
Charlie Adam enjoyed plenty of memorable moments in a Dundee jersey. Image: SNS

And Charlie Adam is another ex-star keen to try to take Dundee forward.

Adam, who starred for Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and the Dee in stellar playing career, is currently set piece coach at Everton.

But Courier Sport understands he is keen to pursue management, having cut his teeth in the dugout with Fleetwood Town, and the prospect of taking charge at Dens Park is an attractive one.

Adam’s history at Dens Park, both as a player – where he captained the club to promotion to the Premiership in 2021 – and as a life-long supporter, would make him a popular choice amongst fans.

Dundee chiefs plan to consider their options carefully before appointing a new manager, with Celtic legend Scott Brown and Hoops assistant John Kennedy also linked with the job.

Conversation