EXCLUSIVE: Ziyad Larkeche reflects on ‘happy’ Dundee loan spell as he reveals uncertain future at QPR

Ziyad Larkeche has thanked Dundee for a “happy” loan spell at Dens Park after making a key career step in dark blue.

The young French defender has returned to parent club Queens Park Rangers after enjoying a positive experience on loan with the Dark Blues.

After arriving to little fanfair last August, Larkeche swiftly made himself a fans favourite with his determined runs down the left flank, tenacious tackling and attacking prowess.

The former PSG youngster had big boots to fill after the success of Owen Beck in the left-back/left wing-back position the season previous.

But he did just that and ended the season as one of the club’s top performers across an overall indifferent team campaign.

Ups and downs

There were new experiences for the France U/20 international, some positive and some negative.

At Dundee he played more matches than any season in his career to date but also picked up the worst injury of his young footballing life.

A torn hamstring suffered at Aberdeen kept Larkeche out of action for almost three months.

That, though, didn’t stop the Frenchman starting 29 times for Dundee with two further sub appearances – by a distance his best season to date.

“As a team, there were ups and downs but I think we got things in control to finish it well,” Larkeche told Courier Sport.

“On a personal level, I’ve never been injured in my life so it was the first time dealing with that.

“Even when you come back, you have to find full fitness again. Now, I really feel better and I’m happy.

“This has also been the first time I have played regularly, week in, week out.

“Even [against Motherwell] when the guy made a crazy challenge on me, I didn’t want to come off.

“I always want to play, to participate, and try to help the team win.

“So I am happy [with the season].”

Attack

Larkeche would score three goals for Dundee – the first league goals of his career – with the last a stoppage-time winner against Kilmarnock.

That one he thoroughly enjoyed.

Larkeche also finished the season as one of the most successful dribblers from left-back and was high in the list of assists, chances created, successful crosses as well as tackles won.

He did, though, commit more fouls than anyone else in his position.

Larkeche’s impact was shown in a recent fan poll for podcast Twa Teams, One Street Player of the Year with supporters selecting him in the top three players of the season.

Future

What happens next term, however, is unclear for the Frenchman.

He remains under contract at Queens Park Rangers. But, as with Dundee, they are currently without a manager.

Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave before the end of the season with his replacement not yet confirmed.

And that leaves some doubt for Larkeche over the summer.

“I will need to see if there is a real plan for me with QPR,” he added.

“At the moment, the reality is we don’t really know what the situation is with the manager.

“I think even people from the club don’t really know exactly.

“So I will need to speak and pre-season will tell.

“Hopefully I stay and have more game time or I go.

“But that’s the part of football that I don’t really control.”