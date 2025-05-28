EXCLUSIVE: Ziyad Larkeche reflects on ‘happy’ Dundee loan spell as he reveals uncertain future at QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ziyad Larkeche reflects on ‘happy’ Dundee loan spell as he reveals uncertain future at QPR

The French defender was a real favourite at Dens Park.

Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche made a real impact on loan at Dundee. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Ziyad Larkeche has thanked Dundee for a “happy” loan spell at Dens Park after making a key career step in dark blue.

The young French defender has returned to parent club Queens Park Rangers after enjoying a positive experience on loan with the Dark Blues.

After arriving to little fanfair last August, Larkeche swiftly made himself a fans favourite with his determined runs down the left flank, tenacious tackling and attacking prowess.

The former PSG youngster had big boots to fill after the success of Owen Beck in the left-back/left wing-back position the season previous.

But he did just that and ended the season as one of the club’s top performers across an overall indifferent team campaign.

Ups and downs

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the defender’s last-gasp winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

There were new experiences for the France U/20 international, some positive and some negative.

At Dundee he played more matches than any season in his career to date but also picked up the worst injury of his young footballing life.

A torn hamstring suffered at Aberdeen kept Larkeche out of action for almost three months.

That, though, didn’t stop the Frenchman starting 29 times for Dundee with two further sub appearances – by a distance his best season to date.

“As a team, there were ups and downs but I think we got things in control to finish it well,” Larkeche told Courier Sport.

“On a personal level, I’ve never been injured in my life so it was the first time dealing with that.

Motherwell's John Koutroumbis saw red after fouling Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Motherwell’s John Koutroumbis saw red after fouling Ziyad Larkeche late in the season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Even when you come back, you have to find full fitness again. Now, I really feel better and I’m happy.

“This has also been the first time I have played regularly, week in, week out.

“Even [against Motherwell] when the guy made a crazy challenge on me, I didn’t want to come off.

“I always want to play, to participate, and try to help the team win.

“So I am happy [with the season].”

Attack

Larkeche would score three goals for Dundee – the first league goals of his career – with the last a stoppage-time winner against Kilmarnock.

That one he thoroughly enjoyed.

Larkeche also finished the season as one of the most successful dribblers from left-back and was high in the list of assists, chances created, successful crosses as well as tackles won.

Ziyad Larkeche
Ziyad Larkeche celebrates his second Dundee goal. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

He did, though, commit more fouls than anyone else in his position.

Larkeche’s impact was shown in a recent fan poll for podcast Twa Teams, One Street Player of the Year with supporters selecting him in the top three players of the season.

Future

What happens next term, however, is unclear for the Frenchman.

He remains under contract at Queens Park Rangers. But, as with Dundee, they are currently without a manager.

Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave before the end of the season with his replacement not yet confirmed.

And that leaves some doubt for Larkeche over the summer.

Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA
Dundee’s latest signing Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA

“I will need to see if there is a real plan for me with QPR,” he added.

“At the moment, the reality is we don’t really know what the situation is with the manager.

“I think even people from the club don’t really know exactly.

“So I will need to speak and pre-season will tell.

“Hopefully I stay and have more game time or I go.

“But that’s the part of football that I don’t really control.”

