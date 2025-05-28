Robbie Neilson ‘definitely’ interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football return

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is “definitely” interested in becoming Dundee boss as he bids to return to management.

The 44-year-old is out of work after leaving Tampa Bay Rowdies in April, the US club making a change just four matches into the new season.

His CV in the Scottish game is impressive with three Championship title wins and two third-place finishes in the Premiership with Hearts.

One of those title wins came at Tannadice in 2019/20. However, Robbie Neilson’s history with Dundee FC’s fiercest rivals United won’t stop him pushing for the Dens Park job.

The manager’s office at Dens is vacant after the Dark Blues sacked Tony Docherty last Monday.

‘Plenty to offer’

As well as the Dark Blues, Motherwell and Partick Thistle are searching for a new manager this summer.

Asked whether these jobs interested him, Neilson told The Scottish Sun: “Yes, definitely.

“I really missed the intensity of the Scottish game.

“When you’ve been out of it for a while you want to get back into it. So all these clubs would be very interesting.

“It’s just making sure it’s a fit. Do they see something in me they want, and vice versa.

“I’ll see how it goes in the next couple of weeks. At this time I’m open to anything.

“I’ve got plenty to offer my next job. I’ve had promotions, title wins, cup finals and European football. I took the Tampa Bay Rowdies job for a change.

“I’d obviously been in Scotland and England all of my career, so I wanted something different and it was a great opportunity.

“I thought I could go and experience a different culture, a different style of football, a different lifestyle.

“It was a great experience, cut short a bit as I was only there for 18 months. But all in all, it was something that I really valued and it’s helped make me a better coach.

“What I really missed was the intensity of the game here.

“Everything there is more about the product you put on the pitch. Results weren’t a massive thing.

“Whereas here, it’s the No 1 sport.

“That intensity before the game, that’s what I started to really miss.

“Getting back to that environment is something I’m looking forward to.”