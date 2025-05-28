Robbie Neilson ‘definitely’ interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Robbie Neilson ‘definitely’ interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football return

Neilson spent time as player and manager at Tannadice but has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Dens manager job.

By George Cran
Robbie Neilson
Ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is searching for a new job. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is “definitely” interested in becoming Dundee boss as he bids to return to management.

The 44-year-old is out of work after leaving Tampa Bay Rowdies in April, the US club making a change just four matches into the new season.

His CV in the Scottish game is impressive with three Championship title wins and two third-place finishes in the Premiership with Hearts.

One of those title wins came at Tannadice in 2019/20. However, Robbie Neilson’s history with Dundee FC’s fiercest rivals United won’t stop him pushing for the Dens Park job.

The manager’s office at Dens is vacant after the Dark Blues sacked Tony Docherty last Monday.

‘Plenty to offer’

Former Dundee United manager, Robbie Neilson.
Former Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson is interested in becoming Dundee FC boss.

As well as the Dark Blues, Motherwell and Partick Thistle are searching for a new manager this summer.

Asked whether these jobs interested him, Neilson told The Scottish Sun: “Yes, definitely.

“I really missed the intensity of the Scottish game.

“When you’ve been out of it for a while you want to get back into it. So all these clubs would be very interesting.

“It’s just making sure it’s a fit. Do they see something in me they want, and vice versa.

“I’ll see how it goes in the next couple of weeks. At this time I’m open to anything.

“I’ve got plenty to offer my next job. I’ve had promotions, title wins, cup finals and European football. I took the Tampa Bay Rowdies job for a change.

“I’d obviously been in Scotland and England all of my career, so I wanted something different and it was a great opportunity.

Tony Docherty's time at Dundee is up. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee are searching for a new manager after sacking Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I thought I could go and experience a different culture, a different style of football, a different lifestyle.

“It was a great experience, cut short a bit as I was only there for 18 months. But all in all, it was something that I really valued and it’s helped make me a better coach.

“What I really missed was the intensity of the game here.

“Everything there is more about the product you put on the pitch. Results weren’t a massive thing.

“Whereas here, it’s the No 1 sport.

“That intensity before the game, that’s what I started to really miss.

“Getting back to that environment is something I’m looking forward to.”

